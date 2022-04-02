'Ufff too hot': Virat Kohli drools over wife Anushka in their super glam new photos

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anushka Sharma has shared a bunch of new pictures from a glamorous photoshoot with husband Virat Kohli. Check them out here.

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has had a sizzling start, and while cricket fans will be glued to all the high-octane action, all eyes will still remain on their favourite stars' social media accounts, including those that are

    While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans will be praying that Virat Kohli strikes gold in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), their favourite batting star's wife has a little surprise for you! Actor Anushka Sharma set Instagram on fire as she shared super glam photographs of her and King Kohli from a photoshoot.

    "We clean up well," wrote Anushka in the caption of her post, which boasts of the couple sitting next to each other as they pose for the cameras in style. Kohli donned a grey shirt under a dapper black suit and paired with a stylish tie, while wife Anushka sizzled in a shimmery gown with feather detailing.

    In one of the photos posted, the couple can be seen looking into each other's eyes, leaving not just their fans but Virat himself drooling. Reacting to his wife Anushka's post, Virat commented, "Uffff too hot 😍❤️‍🔥 @anushkasharma." 

    Several celebrities, including Zoya Akhtar, Nikhil Thampi and others, reacted to glamourous photos with a bunch of red heart emoticons. Anushka and Virat's fans flooded the comments section and called them "The power couple" and "Beautiful couple".

    Virat Kohli looked brisk in RCB's opening game against Punjab Kings after scoring 41 off 29 balls, giving his fans a sneak peek of what they can expect in the 15th edition of the IPL. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has resumed working after her maternity break and has also been spending quality time with their daughter Vamika.

    Anushka will make her acting come back after a break of almost five years with Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress. The movie will focus on the hardships and challenges the cricketer had to face to make a place in the world of cricket.

