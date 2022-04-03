Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees

The Grammys come only a week after the iconic event of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, so the anticipation is palpable. Here's the complete list of the nominations.

The Grammys have announced the whole list of nominees, and it appears that Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R have received several nominations this year. However, with her Best R & R&B Performance triumph for Black Parade last year, Beyonce established a new record for a female artist's most Grammy awards (28, to be exact).

Suppose we're talking about the 2021 Grammy nominations. In that case, it's worth noting that The Weeknd opted to skip the ceremony because he received no nominations for his albums After Hours and Blinding Lights.

This year's nominees include BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Mneskin, Carly Pearce, Tayla Parx, and Nate Bargatze. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R each received eight nominations, while Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have seven apiece. Take a look at the whole list below:

Record of the Year

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance

I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Butter - BTS

Higher Power - Coldplay

Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best New Artist

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Best R&B Performance

H.E.R. - Damage

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Best Traditional R&B Performance

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take

Jon Batiste - I Need You

Best Dance Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake - Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak

Caribou - You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol - Alive

Tiësto - the Business

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Cardi B - Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

Best Rap Album

Kanye West - Donda

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King’s Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane

J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat - Need to Know

Best American Roots Performance

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Same Devil

Allison Russell - Nightflyer

Jon Batiste - Cry

Billy Strings - Love and Regret

Best Americana Album

Los Lobos - Native Sons

Allison Russell - Outside Child

Yola - Stand for Myself

Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Chanticleer - Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax - Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Renewal

Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler - Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying

Guy Davis - Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Watson - Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown - Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War

Steve Cropper - Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - 662

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers - Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul - Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa - My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco - Corey Ledet Zydaco

Kalani Pe’a - Kau Ka Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Etana - Pamoja

Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration

Sean Paul - Live N Livin

Jesse Royal - Royal Soja - Beauty in the Silence

Spice - 10

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +

Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton - Brothers

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone - Pangaea

Opium Moon - Night + Day

Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías - Cinema

Yebba - Dawn

Low - Hey What

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang - Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade - Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus - Fryd

Alain Mallet - Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band - Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys - Alicia

Patricia Barber - Clique

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Steven Wilson - The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender