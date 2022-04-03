Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grammys 2022: BTS or Doja Cat or Justin Bieber; who will win? Complete list of major nominees

    The Grammys come only a week after the iconic event of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022, so the anticipation is palpable. Here's the complete list of the nominations. 

    Bangalore, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    The Grammys have announced the whole list of nominees, and it appears that Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R have received several nominations this year. However, with her Best R & R&B Performance triumph for Black Parade last year, Beyonce established a new record for a female artist's most Grammy awards (28, to be exact). 

    Suppose we're talking about the 2021 Grammy nominations. In that case, it's worth noting that The Weeknd opted to skip the ceremony because he received no nominations for his albums After Hours and Blinding Lights.

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Barack Obama’s hat-trick to Kanye West’s antics, 5 things to watch out for

    This year's nominees include BTS, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Mneskin, Carly Pearce, Tayla Parx, and Nate Bargatze. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R each received eight nominations, while Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have seven apiece. Take a look at the whole list below:

    ALSO READ: Grammys 2022: Will BTS win the award for Butter?

    Record of the Year
    ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You
    Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
    Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
    Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
    Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
    Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
    Jon Batiste - Freedom
    Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
    Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
    Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

    Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance
    I Get a Kick Out of You - Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
    Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
    Butter - BTS
    Higher Power - Coldplay
    Kiss Me More - Doja Cat featuring SZA

    Best New Artist
    Japanese Breakfast
    The Kid Laroi
    Arlo Parks
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Saweetie
    Arooj Aftab
    Jimmie Allen
    Baby Keem
    Finneas
    Glass Animals

    Best Pop Vocal Album
    Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
    Ariana Grande - Positions
    Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
    Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
    Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

    Best R&B Performance
    H.E.R. - Damage
    Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
    Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
    Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
    Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

    Best Traditional R&B Performance
    BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal - Bring It on Home
    Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper - Born Again
    H.E.R. - Fight for You
    Lucky Dave, Yebba - How Much Can a Heart Take
    Jon Batiste - I Need You

    Best Dance Recording
    Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
    Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
    James Blake - Before
    Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
    Caribou - You Can Do It
    Rüfüs du Sol - Alive
    Tiësto - the Business

    Best Rap Performance
    Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
    Cardi B - Up
    J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life
    Drake, Future, Young Thug - Way Too Sexy
    Megan Thee Stallion - Thot Shit

    Best Rap Album
    Kanye West - Donda
    J. Cole - The Off-Season
    Drake - Certified Lover Boy
    Nas - King’s Disease 2
    Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

    Best Rap Song
    DMX, Jay-Z, Nas - Bath Salts
    Saweetie, Doja Cat - best Friend
    Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
    Kanye West, Jay-Z - Jail
    J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

    Best Melodic Rap Performance
    Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
    Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign - WusYaName
    Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane
    J. Cole, Lil Baby - Pride Is the Devil
    Doja Cat - Need to Know

    Best American Roots Performance
    The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
    Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Same Devil
    Allison Russell - Nightflyer
    Jon Batiste - Cry
    Billy Strings - Love and Regret

    Best Americana Album
    Los Lobos - Native Sons
    Allison Russell - Outside Child
    Yola - Stand for Myself
    Jackson Browne - Downhill From Everywhere
    John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings

    Best Engineered Album, Classical
    Chanticleer - Chanticleer Sings Christmas
    Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic - Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand
    Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion - Archetypes
    Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax - Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears
    Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Beethoven Symphony No. 9

    Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
    Taylor Eigsti - Tree Falls
    Steve Gadd Band - At Blue Note Tokyo
    Mark Lettieri - Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
    Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal - Double Dealin’
    Rachel Eckroth - The Garden

    Best Bluegrass Album
    Billy Strings - Renewal
    Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart
    The Infamous Stringdusters - A Tribute to Bill Monroe
    Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
    Rhonda Vincent - Music Is What I See

    Best Traditional Blues Album
    Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues
    Blues Traveler - Traveler’s Blues
    Cedric Burnside - I Be Trying
    Guy Davis - Be Ready When I Call You
    Kim Watson - Take Me Back

    Best Contemporary Blues Album
    The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown - Delta Kream
    Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea
    Shemekia Copeland - Uncivil War
    Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
    Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - 662

    Best Folk Album
    Mary Chapin Carpenter - One Night Lonely (Live)
    Tyler Childers - Long Violent History
    Madison Cunningham - Wednesday (Extended Edition)
    Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi - They’re Calling Me Home
    Sarah Jarosz - Blue Heron Suite

    Best Regional Roots Music Album
    Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul - Live in New Orleans!
    Big Chief Monk Boudreaux - Bloodstains and Teardrops
    Chia Wa - My People
    Corey Ledet Zydaco - Corey Ledet Zydaco
    Kalani Pe’a - Kau Ka Pe’a

    Best Reggae Album
    Etana - Pamoja
    Gramps Morgan - Positive Vibration
    Sean Paul - Live N Livin
    Jesse Royal - Royal Soja - Beauty in the Silence
    Spice - 10

    Best Global Music Album
    Rocky Dawuni - Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
    Daniel Ho & Friends - East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
    Angélique Kidjo - Mother Nature
    Femi Kuti, Made Kuti - Legacy +
    Wizkid - Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

    Best New Age Album
    Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton - Brothers
    Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
    Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone - Pangaea
    Opium Moon - Night + Day
    Laura Sullivan - Pieces of Forever

    Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
    The Marías - Cinema
    Yebba - Dawn
    Low - Hey What
    Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
    Pino Palladino, Blake Mills - Notes With Attachments

    Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
    Jack Antonoff
    Rogét Chahayed
    Mike Elizondo
    Hit-Boy
    Ricky Reed

    Best Remixed Recording
    Soul II Soul - Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
    Papa Roach - Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
    K. D. Lang - Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
    Zedd, Griff - Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
    Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande - Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
    Deftones - Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
    PVA - Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

    Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
    Stemmeklang - Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
    Booka Shade - Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
    Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus - Fryd
    Alain Mallet - Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
    Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band - Soundtrack of the American Soldier

    Best Immersive Audio Album
    Alicia Keys - Alicia
    Patricia Barber - Clique
    Harry Styles - Fine Line
    Steven Wilson - The Future Bites
    Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor - Stille Grender

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    Grammys 2022: Dua Lipa, Jared Leto and more to presenter star-studded ceremony

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 results: Rhodes returns, Charlotte retains, Stone Cold wins

    Will Smith's career in Hollywood could nosedive? Here are some after-effects of the Oscars controversy

    "I truly believe I'm the best wrestler" - Rhodes after WWE return at WrestleMania 38

    WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

    CUET 2022: Registrations to open from April 6; here's how you can apply

    Grammys 2022: Dua Lipa, Jared Leto and more to presenter star-studded ceremony

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Social media banned, curfew imposed | top updates

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; fuel price increased by Rs 8 in 13 days

    Is Ankita Lokhande Pregnant? Pavitra Rishta star revealed, 'even Vicky Jain doesn’t Know' (Watch)

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

