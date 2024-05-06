Lifestyle

Uranus

With an average temperature of about -224°C (-371°F), Uranus takes the top spot as the coldest planet in the solar system

Image credits: Getty

Neptune

Following closely behind is Neptune, with an average temperature of approximately -214°C (-353°F). Although it's not as cold as Uranus, Neptune is still extremely frigid

Image credits: Getty

Saturn

Saturn comes next with an average temperature of around -139°C (-218°F). Its distance from the Sun and its composition contribute to its chilly climate

Image credits: Getty

Jupiter

Jupiter's average temperature is approximately -145°C (-234°F). Its immense size and composition make it a cold place, despite being closer to the Sun than Saturn

Image credits: Getty

Mars

Mars has average temperature of about -63°C (-81°F). Although it's considerably warmer than the gas giants, Mars' thin atmosphere and distance from the Sun keep it relatively cold

Image credits: Getty

Earth

Earth has average temperature of 15°C (59°F). While it might seem warm compared to the outer planets, it's relatively temperate due to its atmosphere and proximity to the Sun

Image credits: Getty

Venus

Venus takes the title for the hottest planet in the solar system, with an average temperature of about 462°C (864°F). Its thick atmosphere traps heat

Image credits: Getty

Mercury

Its average temperature is around 167°C (332°F) during the day but drops dramatically to about -183°C (-297°F) at night

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One