Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sushmita Sen walks the ramp dressed up as bride; pairs with 'Taali' co-stars; Read on

    Sushmita Sen, alongside her 'Taali' co-star, celebrates inclusivity at a fashion show, expressing gratitude to the LGBTQIA+ community. Her bridal look and iconic 'taali' gesture underscore the importance of acceptance

    Sushmita Sen walks the ramp dressed up as bride; pairs with 'Taali' co-stars; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 6, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Actress Sushmita Sen recently took the fashion world by storm as she graced the ramp alongside her 'Taali' co-star in a stunning display of inclusivity and style. The duo's appearance at a recent fashion show was not just about showcasing designer ensembles but also about celebrating the spirit of acceptance and support from the LGBTQIA+ community.

    Sharing a glimpse of the momentous occasion on her Instagram, Sushmita expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the LGBTQIA+ community for their unwavering support. The video she posted captured the essence of the event, emphasizing the importance of embracing diversity and inclusiveness in the fashion industry and beyond.

    ALSO READ: Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again

    Dressed as a radiant bride, Sushmita mesmerized the audience as she glided down the runway in a resplendent ivory and gold ensemble by designer Rohit Verma. Her bridal look, complete with intricate lehenga, kaleeras, and a delicate veil, exuded elegance and grace, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

    One of the highlights of Sushmita's ramp walk was her iconic 'taali' gesture, a symbol of solidarity and respect towards the LGBTQIA+ community. Pulling her tulle veil with finesse, she paid homage to the community, emphasizing the need for unconditional acceptance and support for everyone, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

    On the professional front, Sushmita has been making waves with her stellar performances. She recently garnered praise for her portrayal of a mafia queen in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'Aarya,' where she starred opposite Chandrachur Singh. Additionally, her role as activist Gauri Sawant in 'Taali' further showcased her versatility as an actress, earning her accolades from both critics and audiences alike.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Before Bobby Deol Rekha did Animal Jamal Kudu hook step like a pro RBA

    (WATCH) Before Bobby Deol, Rekha did Animal's 'Jamal Kudu' hook step like a pro

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again ATG

    Jab We Met 2 on the cards? Here's what Imtiaz Ali has to say about collaborating with Kareena Kapoor again

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu accidentally LEAK her nude photo on Instagram? Here's the truth RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu accidentally LEAK her nude photo on Instagram? Here's the truth

    Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad..', Kangana Ranaut compares herself with superstar; Here's what she said ATG

    'Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad..', Kangana Ranaut compares herself with superstar; Here's what she said

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post RBA

    Karan Johar bashes reality show for poor mimicry; did he slam Kettan Singh for mocking him? Read his post

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Mother throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested canal, body with bite marks recovered gcw

    Karnataka: Mother throws 6-year-old son into crocodile-infested canal, body with bite marks recovered

    Kerala: Vigilance court rejects petition seeking probe in 'monthly payment' case involving CM's daughter anr

    Kerala: Vigilance court rejects petition seeking probe in 'monthly payment' case involving CM's daughter

    After Delhi, Ahmedabad schools get bomb threat mail, probe underway vkp

    BREAKING: After Delhi, Ahmedabad schools get bomb threat mail, probe underway

    Not all allegations need to be proven for divorce: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Not all allegations need to be proven for divorce: Karnataka High Court

    Watch Before Bobby Deol Rekha did Animal Jamal Kudu hook step like a pro RBA

    (WATCH) Before Bobby Deol, Rekha did Animal's 'Jamal Kudu' hook step like a pro

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon