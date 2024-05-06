Lifestyle

Did you know that 'Arali' or Oleander flower can take your life? Check

The Arali flower, also known as Nerium oleander, is a flowering shrub native to parts of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Image credits: Getty

Oleander flowers

A Kerala woman recently died after she chewed arali flower from her neighbour's house. Is Arali or Oleander flower poisonous?

Image credits: Getty

How poisonous is Oleander?

Its flowers, leaves, stem, and roots contain toxic compounds called cardiac glycosides. This is enough to kill a human. 

Image credits: Getty

Serious health issues

If ingested, it can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, irregular heart rhythm and even death in severe cases. 

Image credits: Getty

Damage to other organs

The toxic substance can cause irreparable damage to the liver, lungs and heart. 

Image credits: Getty

What happens when ingested?

Once the poison enters the body, the person will vomit and feel dizzy. As a first aid, give buttermilk or lime juice to the patient.

Image credits: YouTube

Where is Arali flower mostly used?

This particular flower is now mostly used in temples in Kerala for rituals and it is also being exported to Tamil Nadu. 

Image credits: Freepik
