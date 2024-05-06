Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSEB's revised regulations decrease power consumption; 103.28 mu recorded on Sunday

    The total consumption goes down in Kerala to 103.28 million on Sunday. The peak demand also came down to 5482MW.

    Kerala: KSEB's revised regulations decrease power consumption; 103.28 mu recorded on Sunday rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 6, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The daily electricity consumption in the state slightly decreased on Sunday( May 6). The total consumption reached 103.28 million on Sunday. The peak demand also came down to 5482MW. The consumption was 112.52 million on Saturday. 

    With the implementation of electricity regulations in the state, there will also be a hike in rates. The latest decision involves levying a surcharge of 19 paise per unit on electricity in this month's bill. This includes the introduction of a 10-paise surcharge in addition to the existing 9-paise. Additionally, an extra 10 paise is being charged as a fuel surcharge for March.

    K. Krishnankutty, responded to the media today, expressing approval of sector-wise electricity regulation. He noted positive outcomes from the initiative, citing a reduction of 200 MW within a single day in the Mannarkkad area since its implementation began yesterday. 

    The Minister clarified that power control lasts only for 10 to 15 minutes and emphasized that the regulation aims to provide some control to large industrialists. Additionally, he assured that domestic users will not be affected by sector-wise electricity regulation.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Vigilance court rejects petition seeking probe in 'monthly payment' case involving CM's daughter anr

    Kerala: Vigilance court rejects petition seeking probe in 'monthly payment' case involving CM's daughter

    Kerala: NIT Calicut student ends life by jumping from hostel building anr

    Kerala: NIT Calicut student ends life by jumping from hostel building

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured rkn

    Kerala: Iron frame erected for painting building collapses in Kochi; one dead, 5 injured

    Kerala: Driving test suspended for 4th consecutive day; strike continues rkn

    Kerala: Driving test suspended for 4th consecutive day; strike continues

    Kerala: Cops to cremate body of newborn killed in Kochi; DNA sample to be sent for scientific testing anr

    Kerala: Cops to cremate body of newborn killed in Kochi; DNA sample to be sent for scientific testing

    Recent Stories

    Did you know that 'Arali' or Oleander flower can take your life? Check anr

    Did you know that 'Arali' or Oleander flower can take your life? Check

    Comprehensive security plan in place ICC's assurance in wake of terror threat to T20 World Cup 2024 snt

    'Comprehensive security plan in place': ICC's assurance in wake of terror threat to T20 World Cup 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Amit Shah to Digvijaya Singh: Top leaders in fray for LS Polls Phase 3 gcw

    Amit Shah to Digvijaya Singh: Top leaders in fray for LS Polls Phase 3

    She was offered my role 20 years ago..', Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala revealed how Rekha left her in tears ATG

    'She was offered my role 20 years ago..', Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala revealed how Rekha left her in tears

    Parts of India sweat under scorching heat; IMD says respite may come after May 9

    Parts of India sweat under scorching heat; IMD says respite likely after May 9

    Recent Videos

    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon