The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner; know salaries of Kardashian-Jenner family members

The individual fee of Kardashian-Jenner family members will make your jaw drop, and their six-figure earnings from their latest Hulu show 'The Kardashians' is shocking

The Kardashians are unquestionably one of the world's wealthiest families, so it's no wonder that fans are curious about their pay for their new Hulu programme, 'The Kardashians,' and how they compare to their previous TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn Jenner made their reality TV début in October 2007 on season 1 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.



Now, the reality stars are back with a new series, and fans cannot be happier. Well, the question remains: how much did each Kardashian-Jenner family member earn?



Kris Jenner (Mama Bear), each season of The Kardashians grossed $8.3 million (or $7.5 million with Kris' cut) and each season of KUWTK grossed $5 million (or 4.5 million with Kris' cut). Kris, on the other hand, made $12.5 million each season of The Kardashians and $7.5 million every season of KUWTK if she took a 10% share from her children. According to a StyleCaster report, Kris’ net worth is $170 million, with $40 million earned each year.



Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most well-liked celebrities of the Kardashian family, earning between $7.5 million and $8.3 million every season on The Kardashians. According to Variety, Hulu reportedly paid the Kardashian-Jenners at least $100 million for two seasons and 40 episodes of The Kardashians.



Kris, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie were evenly shared among the family's six major cast members. With Kris' 10% share as the Kardashian-Jenners' manager, each daughter, including Kourtney, made about $15 million for two seasons of The Kardashians (or $7.5 million each season).

Kourtney gets money from her lifestyle blog, Poosh, as well as social media advertisements, in addition to The Kardashians. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kourtney Kardashian has a net worth of $65 million, and earns $10 million each year.

Kim Kardashian's salary on The Kardashians ranges from $7.5 million to $8.3 million every season. Kim's pay is a fraction of the $100 million Hulu paid the Kardashian-Jenners for The Kardashians, which was split evenly among the five sisters—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie—and their mother, Kris. According to sources, Kim Kardashian's net worth is estimated to be $1.4 billion, with an annual salary of $80 million.



On The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian earns between $7.5 million and $8.3 million every season. Khloé certainly made more money on KUWTK than her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie, as an executive producer with Kris, Kourtney, and Kim. Khloé Kardashian's net worth is $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, with $15 million in annual earnings. Khloé's earnings include her fashion label, Good American, and social media endorsements in addition to The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner's salary on The Kardashians ranges from $7.5 million to $8.3 million every season. Kendall Jenner is said to have a net worth of $45 million. Kendall generates money from her modelling profession with companies like Estee Lauder and her tequila firm, 818 Tequila, in addition to The Kardashians.

For The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner earns between $7.5 million and $8.3 million every season, like her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall. Kylie is also the only Kardashian-Jenner lady who does not appear on KUWTK full-time. In season 14, she appeared as a guest.

