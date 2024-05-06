Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan embarks on private visit to three countries with family

The central government permitted the CM's trip on Sunday( May 5). CM Pinarayi Vijayan is accompanied by his wife Kamala, daughter Veena and her spouse, and the State Tourism Minister, PA Mohammed Riyas.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family left for Indonesia this morning. He will spend 6 days in Singapore till May 12 and will spend the next 6 days( May 12 to May 18) in Singapore. Later, he will visit UAE from May 19 to May 21.

The central government permitted the CM's trip on Sunday( May 5). CM Vijayan is accompanied by his wife Kamala, daughter Veena and her spouse, and the State Tourism Minister, PA Mohammed Riyas.

CM Vijayan's son is based in the UAE and works for a global bank. The Chief Minister and Minister Riaz informed the Ministry of Home Affairs that it was a personal trip to visit various tourist centers.

The official trip was limited to the ministers due to election time. The visit takes place at a time when the Vigilance Court is set to rule on a lawsuit seeking a court-monitored investigation into corruption charges made by Congress Legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan.

The staff in the CM office was not notified about the trip. The chief minister informed the staff members that he would not be in the office for a few days.

Latest Videos