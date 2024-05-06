Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Bengaluru's water woes worsen as over 100 lakes dry up, over 20 on the brink

    Of the dried-up lakes, as many as 100 are in Bengaluru Urban district, while 25 are within BBMP limits. Out of the 184 lakes under BBMP's custody, 50 are critically low on water.

    Karnataka Bengaluru's water woes worsen as over 100 lakes dry up, over 20 on the brink AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, is confronting a severe water scarcity crisis as many of its lakes dry up, exacerbating the existing problem. A recent report has revealed that about 125 out of nearly 800 lakes under BBMP (Greater Bengaluru) and Bengaluru Urban district areas have dried up. Furthermore, an additional 25 BBMP lakes are on the verge of drying up.

    Of the dried-up lakes, as many as 100 are in Bengaluru Urban district, while 25 are within BBMP limits. Out of the 184 lakes under BBMP's custody, 50 are critically low on water.

    SHOCKING! 15 tonnes of adulterated masala seized in Delhi; rotten rice, wood dust, acid and more used in them

    Meanwhile, some of these lakebeds have transformed into cricket pitches overnight, providing local youths with space for recreational activities, according to BBMP officials.

    Beyond BBMP's jurisdiction, Bengaluru Urban district, home to over 600 lakes, has witnessed the drying up of nearly 100 water bodies this year, raising concerns about groundwater levels and fishing activities.

    However, there is a glimmer of hope with recent rainfall, as officials expect a revival of these lakes. The forecast suggests that the rain might persist, potentially rejuvenating the dried and drying lakes.

    In addition, nearly 75% of lakes and tanks across 31 districts in the state is either dried up or expected to dry up soon, impacting cities like Tumakuru and Belagavi severely.

    Supreme Court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in 2022 poll code violation case; check details

    With the next monsoon still two months away, the rapid depletion of water bodies is likely to exacerbate Karnataka's ongoing water crisis. The minor irrigation department, responsible for lake maintenance, reports that out of the 3,685 lakes in Karnataka, over 25% (964) are completely dry, while another 50% (1,846) have only 10-30% water remaining, which could last only a few weeks due to high evaporation rates.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru's iconic 'Cauvery cinemas' on Sankey road shuts down after 5 decades of run! vkp

    Bengaluru's iconic 'Cauvery cinemas' on Sankey road shuts down after 5 decades of run!

    Not all allegations need to be proven for divorce: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Not all allegations need to be proven for divorce: Karnataka High Court

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH) vkp

    'Namma Metro turning to Delhi Metro': Bengalurean fumes after young couple caught on camera kissing (WATCH)

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days vkp

    Relief from Heatwave: IMD predicts moderate rainfall across Karnataka for next 5 days

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos

    Recent Stories

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan embarks on private visit to three countries with family rkn

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan embarks on private visit to three countries with family

    SHOCKING 15 tonnes of adulterated masala seized in Delhi; rotten rice, wood dust, acid and more used in them snt

    SHOCKING! 15 tonnes of adulterated masala seized in Delhi; rotten rice, wood dust, acid and more used in them

    WhatsApp update: You will soon be able to manage chat storage on your smartphone gcw

    WhatsApp update: You will soon be able to manage chat storage on your smartphone

    Supreme Court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in 2022 poll code violation case; check details AJR

    Supreme Court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in 2022 poll code violation case; check details

    Congress despatches ex-CMs to 'observe' Rae Bareli and Amethi

    BREAKING: Congress despatches ex-CMs Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot to 'observe' Rae Bareli and Amethi

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon