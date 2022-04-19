Kim Kardashian wishes Happy Birthday to Kourtney Kardashian wearing blue swimwear

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian had a special birthday wish for Kourtney Kardashian as the latter turned a year older.

    Kim Kardashian’s elder sister, and the oldest among all the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Kourtney Kardashian turned a year older on Monday. As Kourtney turned 43-years-old, her family, including her younger sister and American socialite, Kim, shared wishes for her on their respective social media handles.

    Among those who wished her first was Kim Kardashian. The baby sister shared wishes for Kourtney Kardashian as early as six in the morning, sharing pictures of them in blue swimwear, running on the beach.

    The 41-year-old SKIMS owner, Kim Kardashian said that her sister had taught her a lot in life. Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim, wrote in her post: “Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”

    Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, along with their other Kardashian and Jenner sisters, are presently being starred in the Hulu show ‘The Kardashians’, this year.

    Kim Kardashian also shared a slew of throwback photographs from their childhood on her Instagram stories. The photos showed younger Kourtney and Kim from their holidays as well as their playtime at home.

    The other members of the family who wished Kourtney Kardashian on her 43rd birthday, included Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian.

