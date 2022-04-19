Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora looks cute as she dons chef’s hat in a white off-shoulder top

    Malaika Arora returns to work as a food taster and visits her restaurant, check out her pictures

    Malaika Arora looks cute as she dons chef hat in a white off-shoulder top
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    After fully healing from her traffic accident injuries, Malaika Arora is back at work. Just a few days ago, the actress turned to social media to say how happy she is to be back on set. She then went to her restaurant's kitchen.

    Viral Bhayani, a paparazzo account, posted a series of photos of Malaika Arora during her restaurant visit on Instagram on Tuesday. "After resuming shots following her injury," the tweet stated. "@malaikaaroraofficial was now spotted inside her restaurant kitchen."

    Malaika appears to be sampling food in the kitchen, based on the photos. She may be seen seated on a chair, smiling as she examines the meal in one of the photos. In another shot, the actress stands near a microwave, holding a plastic dish. Malaika donned a cream pair of pants with a white off-shoulder top. She could be wearing a chef's hat as well.

    Malaika mentioned at the time that the restaurant's goal is to give guests nutritional and healthful cuisine. On Monday, the actress shared a photo on her Instagram stories in which she was seen wearing her brown shoes. Malaika appears to be dressed in green attire in the photo. The actress added, "Feels nice to be back on set."

    Earlier this months, Malaika Arora met with a car accident in Khopoli, Maharashtra, returning from Pune. The actress was on her way back after a fashion exhibition in Pune. She was transported to the hospital, where she underwent a CT scan and was placed under observation. Malaika was released the next day.

    Malaika later thanked everyone who assisted her during her moment of need on her social media account. She referred to them as her "guardian angels" and wrote a touching message to them. “My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally of course the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring," a part of Malaika’s post read.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 4:16 PM IST
