Is Disha Patani India's 'Mia Khalifa'? Here's what netizens has to say

During the weekend, Disha Patani shared a sultry picture on her Instagram, to which netizens called her "Mia Khalifa"

Disha Patani will never let you down when making your Sunday perfect. It's fair to say that Disha has the greatest figure in the industry, and she certainly sets the bar high when it comes to choosing the right bikini design for her body type and mood. She gave her admirers a sun-kissed snapshot on Sunday, April 18 in which she was seen exposing her toned and gorgeous butt while posing for a sizzling selfie.



With her beautiful and seductive photo, Disha Patani is smashing the internet. On her social media channels, the diva keeps posting steamy photographs of herself. And she's certainly turned up the heat this time. Disha posted a photo of herself wearing a lovely cutout bikini. While many people adore her new style, some have chastised her for going too.



Disha isn't afraid to show off her incredibly toned physique. The diva ensures she is the envy of many by frequently uploading glamorous photographs of herself in a bikini on her social media accounts.



Disha is a major celebrity with a vast fan following and devoted fan pages. A quick glance at her social media pages reveals that she has lifted the bar regarding fashion statements.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha redefines style objectives for followers with everything from gym wear to simple daywear to party dresses and bikinis. She frequently has netizens swooning over her gorgeous appearance.



"Are you a kid?" asked one user. "There is a fine line between sensuality and vulgarity," said another user. "Why wear even this when everything is visible?" asked one more user. "Showing off a bit too much," said another.

"I don't know how Tiger can be comfortable with so much of skin show," asked a netizen. "Get better at acting not at dis," said another. One user even called her "Mia Khalifa".

Some jumped to Disha's rescue. "If you've got it, you better flaunt it," said one user. "Hot hot hot," said another. "Tiger.. make it official now," said another.