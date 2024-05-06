Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! 15 tonnes of adulterated masala seized in Delhi; rotten rice, wood dust, acid and more used in them

    First Published May 6, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    In a recent development, Delhi Police has uncovered a disturbing operation involving counterfeit spices in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. A substantial seizure of 15 tonnes of spurious spices was made, alongside the arrest of three individuals, including the proprietors of the illicit processing units.

    Dilip Singh (46), Sarfaraj (32), the owners of these units, along with Khurseed Malik (42), were allegedly distributing these adulterated spices within local markets and to vendors across Delhi/NCR, masquerading them as genuine products, revealed a senior police official.

    The confiscated items revealed a shocking array of adulterants, including rotten leaves, spoiled rice and millets, wood dust, chili heads, as well as various acids and oils, all utilized in the production of counterfeit goods, as stated by Rakesh Paweriya, DCP (crime branch).

    The investigation stemmed from intelligence suggesting the involvement of certain manufacturers and retailers in northeast Delhi in the production and sale of adulterated spices under different brand names, according to DCP Paweriya.

    Following this lead, a dedicated team conducted raids on May 1, resulting in the discovery of Singh operating one of the processing units, where he was allegedly manufacturing adulterated turmeric using banned substances such as spoiled leaves, rice, millets, wood dust, chili heads, acids, and oils, as reported by the DCP.

    Also read: MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns

    Despite attempts to evade capture, both Singh and Sarfaraj were apprehended and subjected to interrogation. Singh purportedly confessed to owning the manufacturing unit, while Malik allegedly confessed to facilitating the distribution of these adulterated spices.

    Further investigations led authorities to uncover another processing unit on Kali Khata Road, Karawal Nagar, where Sarfaraj was reportedly found manufacturing adulterated spices, as stated by the DCP.

    "The Department of Food & Safety was informed, which conducted inspections, collected samples of the recovered adulterated spices from both factories. Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law, and all three accused were arrested," DCP Paweriya was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

    Authorities emphasized that the actions of both unit owners not only defrauded the public but also endangered their well-being.

    Upon interrogation, it surfaced that Singh and Sarfaraj established their units in 2021 with the sole aim of maximizing profits through the production of adulterated spices, revealed the police. Additionally, Malik, previously engaged in the sale and purchase of clothing, transitioned into the adulterated spices trade in 2019. He even acquired a tempo for facilitating their distribution.

    The suspects have since been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation progresses, the police concluded.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 1:44 PM IST
