    Karnataka: Mysuru zoo installs water jets, sprinklers to keep animals cool during sweltering temperatures

    The Mysore Zoo has implemented innovative cooling measures, including water jets, sprinklers, and fans, to protect animals from summer heat. Special diets with water-rich foods and hydration supplements are provided, while ice blocks and mud ponds offer additional relief. Rooftop gardens and whitewashed roofs help minimize heat absorption.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 6, 2024, 2:20 PM IST

    Amid escalating summer temperatures, the Mysore Zoo has rolled out a series of innovative cooling solutions designed to protect the well-being of its animals, officials announced today.

    To combat heat stress, the zoo has installed water jets and sprinklers across all animal enclosures. These systems are designed to maintain a comfortable environment, especially for the birdhouses which now feature cool water sprinklers to provide relief from the heat for various bird species.

    According to the zoo's management, fans and coolers have also been set up to help keep the enclosures cool during the night. Additionally, the diets of apes, including gorillas, orangutans, and chimpanzees, have been adjusted to include water-rich vegetables and fruits like cucumbers and watermelons, served twice daily to help with hydration. Oral rehydration solutions (ORS) are also being incorporated into their feed to ensure adequate hydration.

    In a particularly creative approach, Himalayan black bears are being provided with ice blocks to help them regulate their body temperature during hot days.

    For herbivorous residents, the zoo has constructed mud ponds to create a naturally cooling environment. Furthermore, all animal shelters have been equipped with mats, offering a shaded area for the animals to rest and escape the sun.

    To maintain optimal temperatures within the shelters, terrace gardening has been initiated on sheltered terraces, and the roofs of these structures have been whitewashed to reflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption. A critical aspect of this initiative includes the installation of thermometers in each animal house, enabling zookeepers to monitor the temperatures closely and adjust cooling measures as needed.

    The executive director of the zoo highlighted the importance of these thermometers as essential tools in the ongoing effort to protect the health of all animals from the adverse effects of heat.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
