WhatsApp scams: 7 tips on how to spot and avoid

Here are seven popular WhatsApp scams and how to identify and prevent them. 

Image credits: Freepik

Fake Prize Offers

Scammers claim you won a prize or lottery and seek personal info or a fee to claim it. Remember that credible companies don't request cash or personal information for incentives.

Image credits: Freepik

Travel scams

Scammers may offer cheap flights, hotels, or packages but want upfront payment. Research the firm or agency before booking WhatsApp travel deals, read reviews, and verify offers.

Image credits: Freepik

Phishing Links

Fraudsters may send WhatsApp or other legitimate communications with links to phishing websites that take personal information. Check URLs before clicking links to avoid fraud. 

Image credits: Freepik

Lottery or Sweepstakes Scams

Similar to fake prize offers, scammers may send messages claiming that you've won a lottery or sweepstakes but require payment of fees or taxes upfront to claim the prize. 

Image credits: Freepik

Fake Friend demands or Messages

Scammers impersonate friends, send dangerous links, and solicit personal information. Before replying to friend requests, examine the sender's ID and suspicious activities.

Image credits: Freepik

Fake Job Offers

Mails offering rich employment without experience or qualifications should be avoided. WhatsApp might attract pyramid or work-from-home fraud victims.

Image credits: pinterest

Advance Fee Scams

Scammers promise huge riches for a small initial investment. They may impersonate royalty, government officials, or wealthy people requesting money transfers.

Image credits: Getty
