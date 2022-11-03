SEXY Bhojpuri star Neha Malik flaunts cleavage, hot body in new BIKINI pics

Popular name from the Bhojpuri and Punjabi film industries, actor Neha Malik's Dubai vacay phooto dump is all about showing off her curves in a bikini. Check out the pictures and a video of the actor that has been breaking the net since the time she posted them on Instagram.

Bold and beautiful are two words one would opt to describe actor Neha Malik. Though she predominantly works in Bhojpuri cinema, Neha is also a popular name in the Punjabi film industry. With over 3.4 million followers on Instagram alone, she is one of the most followed stars from the two regional film industries. Like every other celebrity, Neha keeps her fans and followers well-informed about her life, particularly her vacations.

Neha Malik, who often shared scintillating pictures of herself on her Instagram, has once again taken the internet by storm. The actor, on Thursday, shared a slew of pictures in a brown bikini.

The actor who is presently in Dubai on a vacation went on a spree of posting pictures from her pool time. In the photos that she has posted on the gram, Neha Malik is seen donning a bikini while flaunting her cleavage.

Pictures of the actor in the bikini have created quite a stir on the net with fans of Neha Malik going berserk over the photos. Several of her fans commented on the pictures, calling her hot, sexy, and more. These comments were followed by heart and fire emoticons.

