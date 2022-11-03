Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Not Mumbai, couple to get married HERE

Previously, there were reports that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani would be getting married in Mumbai, Maharashtra. However, fresh reports have claimed that the couple is all set to marry in Punjab.

The year 2022 has been one heck of a year for Bollywood with so many stars tying the knot. While we are still in the hangover of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s last year’s wedding and then later of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s close-knit Shaadi at their residence, we are now looking at another big fat Bollywood wedding, expected to take place next month.

For a while now, there have been reports claiming actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani making their relationship official and tying the knot. Per the reports, the couple will be getting married in the month of December, preparations for which have already begun.

Recently, there were reports that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be getting married in Mumbai. However, a fresh report by Pinkvilla, quoting a source close to the actors, has claimed that instead of Maharashtra, the couple is considering Punjab as the destination for their wedding.

Per the report, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are checking out luxurious properties in Chandigarh. Among the many properties that the couple is reportedly considering for their wedding venue, The Oberoi Sukh Villas Spa & Resorts is on the top of the list -- it is the same place where actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got hitched early this year.

The report also claimed that before Chandigarh, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were considering Goa as an option for their wedding. However, given the ‘Shershaah’ actor’s Punjabi background, they reportedly settled on Chandigarh.

While all these reports regarding their wedding and the venue(s) are doing rounds, neither Sidharth Malhotra nor Kiara Advani has officially confirmed it yet. The conversation around their marriage picked up pace when the two appeared on different episodes of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’. Both, Kiara and Sid, have worked together in ‘Shershaah’, and it is this very film that blossomed love between the couple.