Sexy and bold pictures: Poonam Pandey takes off bathrobe to show off cleavage in a bikini; WATCH

Poonam Pandey, who recently was seen in the music video ‘Tere Jism Se’, put up a new video on her social media that has been breaking the internet. The actor is seen quickly changing from a bathrobe to a stunning bikini while flaunting her curves.

Actor Poonam Pandey has once again raised eyebrows with her latest Instagram video. Taking to the photo-sharing application on Thursday, Poonam posted a new video that shows her changing from a bathrobe to an ivory-white bikini in the blink of an eye. Just as Poonam shows her bold side, the internet has not been able to keep calm since the time her video made its way to the net. If you haven’t seen the video already, click here to check it.

The video first begins with Poonam Pandey seen wearing a dark blue bathrobe in what appears to be a velvet fabric. She walks up to a chair, faces the camera, and sits on it seductively. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to her South Indian roots with timeless Kanjivaram saree

In a flash of a second, Poonam Pandey is seen wearing an ivory-white bikini. In the sizzling hot two-piece, the actor sensuously flaunts her assets while she strikes a few poses. ALOS READ: SEXY and HOT Pictures: 11 times Janhvi Kapoor reminded fans of Sridevi in gorgeous sarees

While the video of Poonam Pandey is everything hot and spicy, there is one thing that has caught our attention the most. As Poonam is busy posing for the camera, her adorable pitbull, who is comfortable lying on the floor, is looking at her with all love and affection.

