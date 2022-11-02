SEXY and HOT Pictures: 11 times Janhvi Kapoor reminded fans of Sridevi in gorgeous sarees

'Mili' star Janhvi Kapoor charms her fans frequently with stunning photographs of herself in varied outfits. Here's a look at 11 times the Bollywood diva gave her supporters a 'jhalak of Sridevi' in gorgeous chiffon and georgette sarees:

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor often flutters the hearts of her fans with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and stunning outfits. The actor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie 'Mili', has recently been seen stepping out in exquisite sarees, leaving her fans gasping for breath. Here's a look at 11 times the 'Mili' star sizzled in gorgeous chiffon and georgette sarees that reminded her followers of Sridevi:

While promoting her upcoming movie 'Mili', Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted showing off her curves in an ivory-white georgette saree paired with a strapless blouse. Also read: Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in white saree, strapless blouse during ‘Mili' promotions

Janhvi Kapoor, known to be a fitness enthusiast, flaunts her assets in this glittery silver saree teamed up with a matching deep-neck sleeveless blouse. The 'Mili' star accessorised her look with silver balis as she shimmered her way into the hearts of her fans.

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in this hot-red Manish Malhotra saree and blouse. The georgette saree has a semi-sheer silhouette, lace-trim floral borders, and shimmering red sequin embellishments and gives the Bollywood diva a look that reminds fans of Sridevi in the iconic movie 'Chandni'. Also see: Janhvi Kapoor goes glam in tangy orange bodycon

In this photograph, Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a dazzling white Manish Malhotra saree. The ace designer's signature sequinned work ran through the lengths and breaths of the saree, and the iridescent unicorn colours sparked a chord with the actor's fans. She complemented it with a slinky halter-style blouse with matching sequin work and a white strap.

Like her mother, Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor exudes charm in this vibrant yellow saree paired with a blouse filled with exquisite embroidery work. She accessorised her look with colourful balis, adding to her glamour quotient. Also see: SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor steals the hearts of her fans in this emerald green floral printed saree, paired with a matching blouse. With her hair left open and light pink traditional earnings adding to her desi look, the 'Mili' actor looks mesmerising in this photograph.

Janhvi Kapoor, who has imbibed Sridevi's grace and beauty, wowed her fans in this beautiful pink saree paired with an embroidered sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with a golden maang-tikka along with the bunch of bangles and completed her look with fuschia make-up. Also see: SEXY pics, HOT video: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts assets in monochrome cut-out dress (WATCH)

Janhvi Kapoor, filled with grace just like the gifted Sridevi, dazzles in this sheer floral saree with prints of subtle red and pink flowers. The saree also has a silver border that enhances the actress' look. The 'Roohi' star paired the saree with a white deep-neck blouse and accessorised with silver-blue jhumkas, ring and chunky silver bangles.

The 'Good Luck Jerry' star, Janhvi Kapoor, took her fans' breath away in this translucent black organza saree with lovely embroidery from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. The Bollywood diva looked ethereal as she paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her outfit with simple, elegant jewellery and wore her hair in a chic ponytail. Also read: Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor’s battle to survival is a chilling watch

Janhvi Kapoor draped a white chiffon saree with translucent details during a photoshoot. The saree also featured minimal floral patterns in multicoloured shades and a pink border. The actor poses for the camera gracefully and elegantly, reminding fans of her mother, Sridevi.

