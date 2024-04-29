Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suhana Khan to be brand ambassador of THIS popular beauty soap; read details

    Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, will be named the next brand ambassador for Lux, following in her father's footsteps. She made her acting debut in 'The Archies'.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, will be named the next brand ambassador for Lux today, April 29. Previously, SRK was linked with the brand. This development is more than simply another brand-related award. Being a Lux brand ambassador is a noteworthy career milestone for all celebrities appearing in the company's advertisements. Many Hollywood and Bollywood stars have appeared in Lux advertisements throughout the years, which frequently take the form of 'iconic'.

    Suhana Khan will be introduced as Lux's brand ambassador today, April 29, according to IndiaToday.in. Lux celebrates 100 years of its legacy. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan has been involved with the company several times, and his daughter Suhana Khan will be the new face.

    SRK's Lux adventure began in 2005, when he was seen immersed in a toilet filled with rose petals, as Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi, and Juhi Chawla sat on the side. SRK discussed the startling commercial in an interview with The Times of India. 

    "I wanted to get into the tub and not just stand outside watching a lady get into it or something. I guess that would’ve been a more predictable male perception of how the ad should’ve been done. I wanted to do it the proper way," he said.

    Suhana Khan's recent development might prove to be a significant milestone in her career. She is also the face of a major cosmetic line. On the work front, she made her acting debut in 'The Archies'. 

