SEXY pics, HOT video: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts assets in monochrome cut-out dress (WATCH)

Janhvi Kapoor is all caught up with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Mili’, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 4. Ahead of the film’s release, Janhvi has shared a new set of pictures wearing a cut-out monochromatic cut-out dress, flaunting her hourglass figure. Check the video and hot pictures of the actor here.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Fashion comes with a hefty price tag, especially, if it is something that Bollywood’s young diva Janhvi Kapoor is wearing. Her wardrobe is full of classy, stunning and gorgeous outfits that reflect her stylish self. Not once but on multiple occasions, Janhvi has proved why her name is included in the list of some of the hottest actresses in the Hindi film industry.

She might be a few movies old but when it comes to looks and flaunting her bold side, Janhvi Kapoor can compete with any of the top actresses across languages. Meanwhile, the actor’s latest photo dump shows her in a sexy dress, the price of which can leave you impressed! Watch Janhvi's sexy video here. ALSO READ: Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer has hints of Rahul Roy, Pooja Bhatt’s ‘Junoon’?

Janhvi Kapoor is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Mili’. With promotions, comes the time when the stars bring out the best of their fashion foot forward. And so did Janhvi! ALSO READ: Brahmastra on Netflix or Prime? Here is when and where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film will release on OTT

The ‘Mili’ actor opted for a stunning monochrome cut-out bodycon dress which wrapped her toned body perfectly. She flaunted her hourglass figure in this dress that also put her cleavage on display.

The bodycon dress that Janhvi Kapoor wore, was from the brand ‘Frisky’. She once again made a statement as she put her impeccable sense of fashion on display. The long and sleeveless midi dress comes with a scooped neckline. It has a contrast trim with cut-outs at the centre front and waist, and a dramatic slit.

Although the dress was predominantly black in colour, it had delicate elements of white on it which served as a startling look.

What is interesting is this monochrome cut-out bodycon dress that Janhvi Kapoor wore, is priced at Rs 6,990. And to keep the focus on the dress, Janhvi discarded her accessories for the look.

Apart from ditching the accessories, Janhvi Kapoor also went light with the make-up. She instead let her inner glow and natural body take over the show. A hint of bronzer on the face, thick coats of mascara and eyeliner, and nude lips is how Janhvi defined her look for the shoot.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Mili’ which is backed by her father’s production house, ‘Boney Kapoor Productions’, will hit the cinema halls on November 4. The film has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier and is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’, helmed by the same director. ‘Mili’ also stars actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

