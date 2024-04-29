Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram plea during CSK vs SRH match goes viral as baby news sparks excitement

Sakshi Dhoni's heartfelt Instagram plea during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has taken social media by storm.

Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram post during the CSK vs. SRH match has become a sensation! Cheering on her husband MS Dhoni's team, the Chennai Super Kings, Sakshi shared her excitement as she awaits the arrival of her niece or nephew. With her sister-in-law in labor, Sakshi made a heartfelt plea for the game to end swiftly, urging the CSK squad to wrap up their victory.

The match itself was a thrilling showdown between CSK and SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the IPL 2024 season. Despite CSK's recent setbacks, they emerged triumphant with a convincing 78-run win over SRH, restricting them to just 134 runs in 18.5 overs.

Sakshi's request, shared via Instagram, caught the attention of fans as she expressed her eagerness for the imminent arrival of the new family member. Accompanied by a clip of MS Dhoni in action, Sakshi's post pleaded, "Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way...contractions have begun. Request from - to be 'Bua'!”

CSK's response on the field was nothing short of stellar, with standout performances from players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, who nearly reached a century with a blazing 98 off 54 balls. Supported by Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube, CSK cruised past the 200-run mark, with even Dhoni making a valuable contribution.

In contrast, SRH struggled against CSK's formidable total, succumbing to a final score of 134 runs. CSK's victory not only ended their two-match losing streak but also elevated them to the third position in the points table. On the other hand, SRH slipped to fourth place after their fourth defeat of the season.

Also Read: Quirky nicknames of 5 Indian cricket stars and the story behind it

Latest Videos