    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders dominate Delhi Capitals; Secure a convincing 7-wicket win at Eden Gardens

    In a commanding display, the Kolkata Knight Riders outclassed the Delhi Capitals, securing a comprehensive 7-wicket victory with 3.3 overs to spare in an IPL showdown.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

    The Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a dominant performance, outclassing the Delhi Capitals in all aspects of the game to secure a resounding 7-wicket victory with 3.3 overs to spare. This win marks their 6th triumph in 9 games, solidifying their hold on the second position in the points table with 12 points. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals continue to languish in 6th place with 10 points from 11 games. It proved to be a forgettable outing for the visitors.

    In pursuit of 154 for victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders started off explosively in the powerplay, spearheaded by Phil Salt's blistering 68 off 33 balls. The opening pair amassed a brisk 79-run partnership within the first 6 overs, before Sunil Narine, playing a supporting role today, departed for 15 off 10 balls. Rinku Singh, promoted to Number 3, contributed 11 runs, while skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with an unbeaten 33* off 23 balls. Venkatesh Iyer sealed the win with a composed 26* off 23 balls. With just 4 extras conceded by the fielding side, the Kolkata Knight Riders reached the target in 16.3 overs.

    The Delhi Capitals' fielding performance was lackluster and error-prone, typified by Lizaad Williams dropping a catch and numerous misfields. However, Williams did manage to pick up a wicket. Axar Patel was the standout bowler for Delhi, claiming figures of 2/25 in 4 overs, while the rest of the bowling attack remained wicketless.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan reveals being 'horrified' by Rishabh Pant's accident, glad DC captain is back (WATCH)

    Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Delhi Capitals struggled to build momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite contributions from Prithvi Shaw (13), Jake Fraser-McGurk (12), and others, they could only muster 153/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Kuldeep Yadav's resilient 35* off 26 balls provided some late impetus to their innings.

    In response, the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, with Varun Chakaravarthy leading the way with exceptional figures of 3/16 in 4 overs. Varun Arora and Harshit Rana also chipped in with two wickets each, while Sunil Narine returned figures of 1/24 in 4 overs. Despite conceding runs, Mitchell Starc managed to pick up a wicket.

    In conclusion, the Kolkata Knight Riders' commanding victory propels them to second place in the points table, setting the stage for an exciting run towards the playoffs. Stay tuned for the post-match presentations.

    Also Read: IPL 2024, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul's crucial test against MI ahead of T20 World Cup selection speculations

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
