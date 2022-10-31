Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in white saree, strapless blouse during ‘Mili' promotions

Janhvi Kapoor looks as if she walked straight out of heaven during the promotion of her upcoming film, ‘Mili’. The actor yet again raised the temperature as she stepped out wearing a white saree teamed with a strapless blouse.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Mili’, while going suave with her fashion. The actor has been spotted several times with her producer dad Boney Kapoor who has backed the film which is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. On Monday, Janhvi was yet again seen promoting her film along with her father in Mumbai. This time around, the actor opted for an ivory-white georgette saree teamed with a strapless blouse. This ethnic look of the actor has definitely left the fashion police impressed and how!

Going by the sartorial choices that Jahnvi Kapoor has displayed in the last few days, the embellished ivory saree with a strapless blouse I just another ‘oh-so-hot’ look of hers. She seems like she walked straight out of heaven. ALSO READ: Who was Sonali Chakraborty? ‘Gaatchora’ actor passes away at 59

The dreamy look transformed Janhvi Kapoor from being a hot babe into a gorgeous apsara. This leaf from her ‘Mili’ promotional lookbook is definitely a hit with us. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis

Janhvi Kapoor shared a slew of pictures of her dazzling look on her Instagram. In the pictures, Janhvi is seen wearing an embellished saree. But the glam factor is added by the bralette-style choli. The outfit the actor wore was from the shelves of the clothing label Atelier Amreen Sandhu.

Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional look was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who has also done styling for several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora. Tanvi is also a close friend of Janhvi’s actor-sister Sonam Kapoor.

As far as the details of Janhvi Kapoor’s georgette saree is concerned, it comes in a pristine ivory shade and has silver sequin work all over it. The saree’s border had beautiful embroidery work on it.

