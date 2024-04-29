Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Jyotika treks to Everest base camp at 45, shares BTS of her journey

    Actress Jyotika took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her visit to the Everest base camp. The video had a glimpse of the world's shortest runway, her stays, and the entire trekking journey.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    Actress Jyotika is said to be one of the fittest actresses as at the age of 45, she treks to high peek areas. In 2021, she took a trek to the Kashmir Great Lakes in the Himalayas, and now yet again she is back with another. On Sunday, 'Shaitaan' actress took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her visit to the Everest base camp. The video had a glimpse of the world's shortest runway, her stays, and the entire trekking journey. Her food list contained chappati with jam, rice, dal, vegetables, toast with sauce, and more. She experienced solar panels, and solar power, and made her fans witness the world's highest cafe.

    About Jyotika

    Jyothika Saravanan is an Indian actress and film producer who works in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. The 45-year-old is married to Tamil actor Suriya and has received the most nominations (16 for Best Tamil Actress) at the South Filmfare Awards. She was last seen in the Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan-starrer horror film 'Shaitaan' which was the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
