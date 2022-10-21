Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    Wearing a Manish Malhotra emerald green lehenga, actor Janhvi Kapoor has set Diwali 2022 goals for what you should wear at a cards party. The photos of the ‘Mili’ actor show her wearing a deep-neck blouse that puts ample of cleavage on display.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    A grand Diwali party was thrown on Thursday evening by Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra. The whose-who of the tinsel town attended the celebrations making it an evening of glitz and glamour. And if it is a Diwali party, you ought to see the stars pulling their ace game with the best from their ethnic wardrobe. From heavily embellished lehengas to exquisite sarees and dapper sherwanis, the stars were seen donning glamourous outfits, dropping fashion inspiration for your Diwali wardrobe. Among those who caught the eye was Janhvi Kapoor, who once again proved why she is considered the youngest fashionista in Bollywood.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor, who arrived for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party with baby sister Khushi Kapoor, was among a host of celebrities at the party. The guest list included the likes of Malaika Arora, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Navya Nanda, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and many more.

    ALSO READ: ‘Thank God’ actor Rakul Preet Singh sets Diwali vibe in yellow saree with strappy blouse

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The ‘Mili’ actor slipped into an exquisite shimmering emerald green lehenga set from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. She posted a slew of pictures of the stunning outfit on her social media.

    ALSO READ: Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "I think I found my new favourite colour #diwaliszn." We believe, Janhvi’s choice of colour for the season, ditching the traditional reds and pinks and maroons, is perfect.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The highlight of Janhvi Kapoor’s Diwali outfit was the blouse that she wore. The stylish and sultry blouse features beads, sequin embellishments and gems. The strappy blouse came with a plunging neckline and a criss-cross detail on the front. The cut-out revealed her midriff and the hem length.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor teamed the strappy sultry blouse with an emerald green lehenga featuring a mermaid-like layered silhouette. The heavily embellished lehenga had a high-rise waistline with a figure-accentuating fitting and tulle trimmings on the hem.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    To complete her ensemble, Janhvi Kapoor matched the lehenga set with a zari dupatta that featured gota patti embroidery, sequins and taar work.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    As for the make-up, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a mauve glossy lip colour, sleek liner, thick coats of mascara, smoky eye shadow, defined brows blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter. To style her tresses, she kept them centre-parted open.

    Furthermore, Janhvi Kapoor went minimal with jewellery and accessories for her traditional ensemble. She wore a statement emerald ring and matching earrings.

