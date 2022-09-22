Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in bodycon dress with SEXY plunging neckline; gets massively trolled

Once again, Janhvi Kapoor is receiving harsh criticism for sporting a deep plunging neckline dress. One internet user says, "say movie toh koi dekhta hai na, toh body hi dikhaao."



Due to her most recent appearance, Janhvi Kapoor is once again the target of vicious internet harassment. The Good Luck Jerry actress was seen out and about town for an event wearing a dress with a low plunging neckline, and she received a tonne of backlash for doing so.



After her mother's passing and Bollywood's first superstar Sridevi, many educated the youngster that she had lost her sanskaar.

After her mother Sridevi's death, it was said that Janhvi had become very frank and had no shame, as seen by the criticism she received for her recent public event.



Janhvi Kapoor frequently receives criticism for her provocative attire, but this time, the trolls really went after her, even asking why she needed to show so much skin when she is a well-off actor and doesn't even have to fight for employment.

Adha dikhane se kya hoga pura dikha deti, said one user. "Thodi acting bhi seekh loh...happy or sad same expression," another user said.



The actress was even taught to take style ideas from her modern buddy Sara Ali Khan, who often makes fans and internet users envious of her appearances.

Janhvi Kapoor frequently grabs attention for her style, but the internet community seemed unimpressed this time.

However, we loved her look. In an orange outfit, Janhvi Kapoor exudes sexiness. The actress is always impeccably dressed, no matter the occasion, she always serves looks.

