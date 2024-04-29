Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Will Rishabh Pant make a comeback? All eyes on key BCCI meet

    Stay updated with the latest developments as the BCCI prepares to finalise India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. With intriguing speculation surrounding the second wicketkeeper slot and traveling reserves, the team selection promises to be a riveting affair.

    BCCI meeting for India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection and speculation surrounding the second keeper slot
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 9:30 PM IST

    As the anticipation builds for India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement, intriguing details surface regarding the team selection. Reports suggest that the second wicketkeeper's slot poses a challenge, with the possibility of surprising choices emerging. Both Sanju Samson and KL Rahul may face snubs, as the team management prioritizes a middle-order batsman akin to Rishabh Pant. Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel are reportedly in contention for this crucial role.

    Led by Ajit Agarkar, the national selection committee will convene with BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to finalize the 15-member squad. However, the official announcement might occur a day later. Focus will be on decisions regarding the second wicketkeeper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's inclusion.

    In addition to the squad, attention is drawn to the travelling reserves. Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, and Khaleel Ahmed are rumored to fill these roles for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US. Stay tuned for updates as the team announcement unfolds.

    Also Read: Newly appointed head coach, Gary Kirsten sets ambitious target for Pakistan cricket team

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
