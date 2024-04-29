Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Malayalee from India': Teaser of comedy-drama movie starring Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan out; WATCH

    Malayalee from India Teaser: Along with Nivin Pauly, Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Senthil Krishna is also playing a lead role in this movie. The movie is directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

    'Malayalee from India': Teaser of comedy-drama movie starring Nivin Pauly, Dhyan Sreenivasan out; WATCH rkn
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    The teaser of the Malayalam movie 'Malayalee from India' is out now. The makers released the teaser ahead 2 days of release. The movie is set to release on May 1.

     

    The movie is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The trailer of the movie was released last month and earned good responses from the audience. Along with Nivin Pauly, Anaswara Rajan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Senthil Krishna is also playing a lead role in this movie.

    The trailer of the movie showed the comedy version of the characters, however, the teaser changed the perspective of the audience. The sudden change in tone grabbed viewers' interest, leaving them ready to delve deeper into 'Malayalee From India.' Despite the surprising shift, the teaser has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from audiences.

    The film is the story of Aalparambil Gopi, a jobless young man whose life changes dramatically when he moves away from his family. The director emphasized the significance of the film's release on Labour Day, highlighting its exploration of the struggles faced by two unemployed youths.

