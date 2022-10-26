Janhvi Kapoor goes glam in tangy orange bodycon

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look from the promotions of ‘Mili’ is everything sugar and spice. The monotone bodycon dress that the actor wore, upped her fashion game, yet again.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    After attending Diwali parties in an array of oomph-exuding attires that made her stand out among all the stars. Janhvi’s Diwali wardrobe has set us some major festive fashion goals for all of us. Now that the celebrations are over, Janhvi’s back with the promotions of ‘Mili’ but not going a tad bit easy on the fashion. When it is about film promotions, Janhvi leaves no stone unturned, especially with displaying her stylish self.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in style looking like a glamourous diva in a striking tangy orange bodycon dress. The monotone vibe of her outfit made her shine bright as usual.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor’s tangy orange bodycon dress comes with a stylish halter neckline. The sleeveless full-length dress boasts of a figure-hugging silhouette that perfectly accentuates her curves.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The ‘Mili’ actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share these slews of pictures. Clearly, Janhvi rocked the sultry orange dress.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Taking her glam look, a notch further, Janhvi Kapoor went bold with her lips applying a red hot lip colour which came with a tad bit of sheen. Defined brows, thick coats of mascara for the lashes, beaming highlighter, and subtle shimmery eyes completed her look.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor, who loves minimalistic jewellery, went easy with the accessories as she opted for a dainty pair of pearl earrings. Her dress further boasted of a backless detail.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is known for her sartorial choices. She recently also dazzled in a figure-hugging heavily embellished green lehenga for a Diwali party, apart from the shimmery sliver saree she wore for another party.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Speaking of her outfits from Mili’s promotions, Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping her sartorial choices to body-hugging outfits. Recently, she was seen flaunting her curves in a chocolate brown mini dress which she paired with an oversized coat.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Mili’, which also stars actors Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, is slated for a theatrical release on November 4. Amidst the film’s promotions, Janhvi was also snapped outside Arjun Kapoor’s residence on Wednesday.

