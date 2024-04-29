Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan reveals being 'horrified' by Rishabh Pant's accident, glad DC captain is back (WATCH)

    Discover Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt reaction to cricketer Rishabh Pant's car accident as the IPL unites fans in support of Pant's recovery.

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan reveals being 'horrified' by Rishabh Pant's accident, glad DC captain is back (WATCH)
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 9:52 PM IST

    Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a car accident in 2022, is currently showcasing his talents for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Shah Rukh Khan, owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, recently met Pant after a match between DC and KKR and shared his thoughts on their encounter and Pant's unfortunate incident.

    Expressing his shock, Shah Rukh Khan stated in a video shared by Star Sports India, "I was horrified. I saw the video of his car, and it was truly terrifying. We didn't know the outcome of the accident at that time, which left us with the worst fears. These boys are like my own sons. I have many youngsters in my team, including Rishabh himself."

    Continuing, he added, "For sportsmen, such incidents are even more challenging. To see them get hurt is a double jeopardy. When someone tells you they are just a bit injured, you think it's alright. Rishabh is a winner, and I wish him all the best. I hope his knee recovers soon. When I hugged him and asked, 'Are you well?' I felt immense joy seeing him back and playing well. I hope he continues to perform at his best."

