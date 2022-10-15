Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mili Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor’s battle to survival is a chilling watch

    The makers of Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Mili’, co-starring actor Sunny Kaushal, was dropped on Saturday evening. The thrilling trailer shows Janhvi’s fight to survival, glimpses of which will surely give you all the chills.

    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    After receiving good reviews for her last film ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Janhvi Kapoor is once again all set to entertain the audience with her performance. This time, the young actor showcases her battle with life and death in Mathukutti Zavier’s upcoming film ‘Mili’.

    Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, ‘Mili’ is the story of an aspiring young woman who wishes to go to Canada for a job. She lives in a small town with her father (Manoj Pahwa) and also has her love interest (Sunny Kaushal) in the same town. Janhvi, who plays the titular role in the movie, is shown working at a café and gets trapped inside its frozen kitchen one day.

    The two-minute-20-second-long trailer shows how ‘Mili screams for help from inside the restaurant’s locked kitchen while her father and boyfriend are searching for her, while also seeking police help.

    The gripping trailer of ‘Mili’ shows a ‘chilling’ performance by Janhvi Kapoor. Whether she will be able to win her battle against time and death or not, will only be known after the movie hits the theatres on November 4.

    Watch the trailer here:

    ‘Mili’ is backed by Boney Kapoor. The film’s music has been given by AR Rahman. The film is a remake of the Malayalam thriller film ‘Helen’, directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier. He has also directed the Hindi remake of the film which will be released under Boney Kapoor Productions.

    On the professional front, apart from ‘Mili’, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for two more films. She has already wrapped up the shooting schedule for ‘Bawal’, alongside actor Varun Dhawan, and is presently filming ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with her ‘Roohu’ co-star, actor Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi was last seen in the movie ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which had released on the OTT platform in July.

