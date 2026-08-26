Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and dropped a few videos giving a sneak peek inside her prenatal training routine. She also penned down a heartfelt note for all the expecting mothers. Keep scrolling to know more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is over the moon, leaving no stone unturned as she enjoys her first pregnancy to the fullest. Yes, you read that right. From enjoying her baby moon to shelling major pregnancy fashion, she is making all her fans a part of her journey, and they are loving it. Just a few days back, Samantha shared bits of her babymoon with her husband, Raj Nidimoru, and offered a glimpse into her prenatal fitness journey.

Samantha's Pregnancy Fitness Routine Decoded

Yes, you read that right. Taking to Instagram Samantha wrote, “A little disclaimer: I’ve strength trained for years and have continued through pregnancy with my doctor’s clearance. My trainer is also certified in prenatal training, and everything you see here is modified for my body, my experience and my pregnancy. Every pregnancy is different, so please don’t use my workouts as a guide for yours. Speak to your doctor and work with someone qualified before exercising during pregnancy.”

Take a look at her post!

Here's How Fan's Reacted!

Actress Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Sammy.” One more fan wrote, “More power to you.” Another fan wrote, “A little cutie patootie growing inside, and mama is out here getting stronger! What an absolute inspiration!” One more fan wrote, “You go Sam, so proud of you.”

About Samantha and Raj

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child together, with the baby reportedly due in December 2026. The couple tied the knot in December 2025.Samantha confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026 during the success meet of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad.