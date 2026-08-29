- Home
- Entertainment
- Neru to Abraham Ozler: 5 Malayalam Crime Thrillers on JioHotstar Packed With Twists
Neru to Abraham Ozler: 5 Malayalam Crime Thrillers on JioHotstar Packed With Twists
Love Malayalam crime thrillers? We've got you covered. Here are 5 of the best ones you can stream right now on JioHotstar, from 'Neru' to 'Heaven'.
16
Image Credit : Others
OTT Crime Thriller Movies
If you love a good crime thriller, the Malayalam film industry always delivers. Their movies are packed with murder, mystery, intense investigations, and twists that keep you guessing. Here are 5 solid Malayalam crime thrillers you can watch on the Jio-Hotstar OTT platform.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : our own
Neru
Mohanlal stars in 'Neru' (2023), a solid courtroom crime drama. A visually impaired girl is raped. She creates a sculpture to identify her attacker, which becomes key evidence. The accused belongs to an influential family, so the case goes to court. Mohanlal argues for the victim, while Priyamani represents the opposition. The courtroom scenes and the slow reveal of the truth make the film gripping. The climax performances are simply brilliant. You can watch this film on Jio-Hotstar, and it's also available in Tamil.
36
Image Credit : our own
Sookshmadarshini
'Sookshmadarshini' (2024) is not your usual police investigation story. The heroine notices her new neighbour's strange behaviour and gets suspicious. She starts her own investigation. At first, the screenplay makes the audience feel something is definitely wrong. But the story then takes an unexpected turn, throwing multiple twists at you. The film's biggest plus point is how it holds the secret till the very end. This movie is available on Jio-Hotstar and also in Tamil.
46
Image Credit : instagram
Abraham Ozler
Jayaram's 2024 film 'Abraham Ozler' is a thriller about a serial killer. The investigation begins with a mysterious death at a hospital. The police are shocked to find a series of murders happening in the same pattern. Officer Abraham Ozler takes on the case, trying to crack the mystery behind the killings. The investigation scenes, twists, and Jayaram's performance are the film's highlights. The scenes featuring Jayaram and Mammootty especially grab your attention. This film is on Jio-Hotstar and also has a Tamil-dubbed version.
56
Image Credit : X
21 Hours
Released in 2022, '21 Hours' is a crime thriller built around a mysterious murder. A nurse working at a private hospital is unexpectedly killed. The hero, who starts investigating the case, discovers that a few other mysterious deaths are linked to it. The investigation reveals who is behind these serial incidents and what their motive is. The film might feel a bit slow initially, but the story picks up pace later. You can find this movie on Jio-Hotstar.
66
Image Credit : X
Heaven
'Heaven' (2022) is an engaging crime investigation thriller. A few students on a trip to a forest accidentally discover two dead bodies. The police begin their investigation. Meanwhile, the mysterious murder of a family and a kidnapping case also come to their attention. The film's biggest twist is the connection between these seemingly separate cases. The hero's investigation style and natural acting are major plus points. While there are some questions of logic here and there, it provides a good crime thriller experience overall. You can watch this film on Jio-Hotstar.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos