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Heaven

'Heaven' (2022) is an engaging crime investigation thriller. A few students on a trip to a forest accidentally discover two dead bodies. The police begin their investigation. Meanwhile, the mysterious murder of a family and a kidnapping case also come to their attention. The film's biggest twist is the connection between these seemingly separate cases. The hero's investigation style and natural acting are major plus points. While there are some questions of logic here and there, it provides a good crime thriller experience overall. You can watch this film on Jio-Hotstar.