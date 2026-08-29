Krystle D'Souza has reached the finale of 'The Traitors Season 2' with her smart gameplay as a 'Traitor'. Host Karan Johar praised her strategy, which involved careful moves and avoiding suspicion, securing her spot among the final six contestants.

Krystle D'Souza has very smartly made her way into the final six, and the actress has been so good at her gameplay that she has now even earned praise from host Karan Johar. Krystle, who is playing the role of a 'Traitor' on the show, has managed to stay away from major suspicion while making careful moves whenever the game demanded it. In the latest episode, Karan spoke about Krystle's approach to the game and praised the way she has handled the pressure. Talking about her strategy, he told her, "You have played very, very smart game."

Karan Johar Praises Krystle's 'Smart' Gameplay

Krystle has largely stayed away from trying to control every conversation in the house. Instead, she has watched where the suspicion is moving and stepped in when needed. This approach has helped her remain in the game as the number of contestants continues to fall one after another.

Her role as a 'Traitor' has also meant that she has had to keep her identity hidden while trying to send the 'Innocents' in the wrong direction. Krystle has managed to keep her reactions under control and has picked each of her moves extremely carefully.

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Strategic Deflection

In a recent episode of the show, during the Circle of Shaq, suspicion started moving towards her close friend Rhea Chakraborty. Krystle played it cleverly and also allowed the focus to remain on Rhea, which helped keep the attention away from her.

A Shift in Power

Her position in the game became even stronger after fellow Traitor Shahneel Gill was caught and eliminated by the 'Innocents'. With Krystle becoming the only remaining Traitor, she got the chance to recruit another contestant. She chose Rida Tharana, who had earlier been vocal about wanting to find out who the Traitors were.

The Finalists Revealed

Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat and Shalini Passi are among the six contestants who have made it to the finale of 'The Traitors Season 2.' (ANI)