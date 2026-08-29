Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's son, Hrehaan Roshan, has made his musical debut as an independent artist with the release of his English single 'This Heavenly Place'. The 20-year-old serves as the singer-songwriter and guitarist for the track, which launched on August 28, 2026, to widespread family support.

20-year-old Hrehaan Roshan made his much-awaited musical debut. The son of actor Hrithik Roshan and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan, Hrehaan launched his first English single, 'This Heavenly Place,' under his stage name 'hrehaan.' He didn't just sing. He also wrote the song and played guitar, showing off his emerging talent.

A new chapter now opens for the Roshan family. For generations, this name has defined Indian cinema and music. Hrehaan's move into music — as an independent singer-songwriter and guitarist — carves his own distinct path. He builds on a musical heritage stretching back to his great-grandfather, the legendary composer Roshan, and includes his grand-uncle, music director Rajesh Roshan.

Formal Training Meets Artistic Independence

Berklee College of Music now hones Hrehaan's skills. He studies at the Boston institution, proving his commitment goes beyond family legacy. His scholarship acceptance into Berklee shows his dedication and innate musical talent. It gives him a strong foundation in theory, composition, and performance.

His education plays a key part in shaping his career. Hrehaan draws inspiration from family but actively builds his own musical identity. He distinguishes himself as a serious artist. He blends academic discipline with personal creativity. This Berklee journey shows Hrehaan's proactive approach to music — on his own terms, not just his family name.

'This Heavenly Place': A Debut of Self-Expression

Hrehaan crafted his inaugural single, 'This Heavenly Place,' as an English track. It explores themes of young love and introspection. As singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Hrehaan completely owned the creative process. He delivered a personal performance, showcasing his emerging artistic voice. An English debut signals his broader vision — he aims for a global audience right from the start.

How His Family and Well Wishers Reacted!

“You were born with an innate wisdom Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless,” said Hrithik Roshan. The proud father shared Hrehaan's song on social media. His words eloquently showed deep faith in his son's path. The entire Roshan family poured out pride and support for 'This Heavenly Place.' They demonstrated collective encouragement for Hrehaan's independent musical journey. Mother Sussanne Khan also conveyed her joy and love for her son's new venture, showing strong family backing.

Grandfather Rakesh Roshan, the celebrated filmmaker, also celebrated the milestone. He encouraged Hrehaan to “keep soaring” in his art. Musician and actor Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan's partner, joined the praise, calling the track “so beautiful.” The family’s collective endorsement not only celebrates Hrehaan’s talent but shows the supportive environment where he forges his artistic identity. Hrehaan Roshan is the first singer-songwriter and guitarist from his well-known family to pursue music distinctively and independently. He blends inherited talent with a self-driven artistic vision.