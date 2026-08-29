A Bihar family's wedding dowry setup featuring household goods, utensils, and electronics went viral on Instagram, sparking widespread criticism. The incident highlights the persistent practice of dowry in India despite its prohibition by the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961. Bihar remains one of the leading states in dowry-related crimes.

A video depicting a Bihar family's wedding dowry arrangement, showcasing household items, utensils, and electronics, has recently gone viral online, igniting widespread criticism on social media. The incident, posted by india-happening-now on Instagram, highlights the persistent practice of dowry in India despite its illegality.

The viral visuals have prompted many social media users to question why dowry remains a part of wedding traditions across the country. Dowry, defined as any property or valuable security given in connection with a marriage, is explicitly prohibited by the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961.

Legal Framework Against Dowry

The Dowry Prohibition Act, enacted on May 20, 1961, and coming into force on July 1, 1961, criminalizes both the giving and taking of dowry. This central Act extends throughout India, with amendments in 1984 and 1986 significantly strengthening its penalties and enforcement mechanisms. Violations can lead to imprisonment for not less than five years and a fine of at least ₹15,000 or the value of the dowry, whichever is greater. Demanding dowry is also punishable with imprisonment and fines.

Social Media Reactions and Awareness

The Instagram post from india-happening-now, which quickly accumulated 614 likes and 106 comments, showcases the public's divided opinions and the contentious nature of dowry practices even in the digital age. The account explicitly stated its objective was to inform the public about significant societal issues, not to exploit the creator’s identity or content.

It further clarified its use of the video fell under the fair dealing provisions of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957. These provisions specifically permit the use of copyrighted material for purposes such as reporting current events, teaching, research, and news, allowing for the dissemination of information vital for public discourse.

How Netizens Reacted

One user wrote, “Instead of spending a fortune on dowry it is always better to gift her a home and register it jointly in her name and yours, so that she always has a safe place to return to if she ever faces abuse, harassment, or humiliation from her husband or in-laws.” Another wrote, “So why alimony is legal,it should be illegal also why no law made for it like dowry system made.....” Another wrote, “Groom must be a Bhikari of 3rd grade.”