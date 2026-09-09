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Ranu Mondal Video Goes Viral: Singer Happily Sings ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ After House Makeover-WATCH
A new video of Ranu Mondal has gone viral on social media again. In the clip, you can see her old, run-down house has got a complete makeover with a fresh coat of paint.
Ranu Mondal new video goes viral
Another video of Ranu Mondal is doing the rounds on social media. It shows her old, slightly worn-out house looking completely different after a renovation. Ranu looks quite happy with this change and is seen humming a song in celebration.
Ranu Mondal new video goes viral
In the viral video, you can hear Ranu Mondal singing the famous song 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' from the movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'. After the video surfaced, people started talking about her voice again. Many social media users even compared her singing to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Ranu Mondal new video goes viral
The video clearly shows the change inside her house. The walls look much cleaner and fresher after the new paint job. You can see the happiness on Ranu Mondal's face because of this makeover.
Ranu Mondal new video goes viral
In the middle of all this, she starts humming the song 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' without any special preparation. The whole vibe of the video changes as she begins to sing. Ranu sang the song in her own natural style, and this is the part that really caught everyone's attention online.
Ranu Mondal new video goes viral
Of course, Ranu Mondal is not a new face on social media. She became a household name overnight after a video of her singing at a railway station went viral across the country. Since then, videos of her songs and personal life have often popped up on social media.
Ranu Mondal new video goes viral
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