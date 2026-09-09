6 6 Image Credit : our own

Ranu Mondal new video goes viral

This new video, showing her singing to celebrate her renovated house, has once again grabbed eyeballs. In the comments section, many people have sent their good wishes to Ranu Mondal. Some are happy to see her house's new look, while others are praising her voice. One user commented, 'It's good to see her happy.' Another felt her singing reminded them of Lata Mangeshkar. Overall, the mix of her home's new look and her song has made the video a hot topic on social media again.