The first single from Harsha Narra and Tanmayi Khushi’s upcoming film ‘Modern Missamma’, titled ‘Better Be A Missamma’, is out. Composed by Gopi Sundar, the song celebrates a girl choosing singlehood over marriage.

The first single from the upcoming movie 'Modern Missamma' has just been released. The film is being produced by Chiranjeevi Pamidi, Shiva Pamidi, Kiran Kumar Nalluri, and Sravanthi Namburi under the Lasya and Midhuna Creations banner. Sai Baba has handled the story, screenplay, and direction for the film. The movie stars Harsha Narra and Tanmayi Khushi in the lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes Siju AR, Pramodini, Harika, Dr. Bhadram, Sivannarayana, and Rakesh Rachakonda.

The technical team is pretty solid too. Cinematography is by Seshu Raj Daddala and Vijay Pidapa, with Aditya Papisetty as the editor. Balakrishna is the choreographer, and Harikrishna Jagurothi has supervised the script department. Somesh Eripalli is the VFX Director, G. Pawan Kalyan is the Sound Designer, and Upputholla Babu (Bobby) is the Executive Producer.

Modern Missamma First Single Launch

The first song, 'Better Be A Missamma', was launched at a grand event at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The track has been composed by the popular music director Gopi Sundar, with catchy lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada. In the song's video, the hero, Harsha, is seen in a traditional panchakattu, while the heroine, Tanmayi, looks lovely in a traditional dress. The song is basically about the heroine saying she'd rather not get married, and it's written in a way that many young women might find relatable.

Kishore Naidu, the producer of the film 'Vadala', was a guest at the event. He said, “I recently saw a preview of the film. When I watch a movie, I usually look for flaws, but I couldn't find a single one here. I'm sure everyone who watches it will enjoy it. Bhadram's character, in particular, is hilarious.”

Hero Harsha Narra shared his thoughts, saying, “This is my third film after 'Missing' and 'Roti Kapada Romance'. Those two didn't do well commercially, but my struggle won't stop. I will keep working hard. We made this film with a lot of love, not just as a job. The whole team worked like friends. Tanmayi has acted very well. Gopi Sundar sir has given us great music, and Kittu Vissapragada's lyrics are very relatable. I believe the whole movie will connect with the audience.”

Heroine Tanmayi Khushi added, “This is my next film after '23'. Just like the song ‘Vaddura Sodara’ from Nagarjuna sir’s 'Manmadhudu' connected with men back then, I feel this song will connect with girls today. I’m really happy that the director wrote the story from a girl's point of view. My character is one that everyone will relate to.”

Director Sai Baba said, “I’m happy with the great response to the song. There's a saying, 'Build a house, arrange a marriage...' I want to add 'make a film' to that list. I believe making a film is the toughest of the three. I want to thank my technicians, artists, and producers for their support. It takes courage to use a classic title like 'Missamma'. The old NTR film and Bhumika's 'Missamma' were both movies ahead of their time. We believe our film has that same kind of substance. Our artists' performances proved that we could justify the title 'Modern Missamma'. Gopi Sundar's music is a big plus for the film. We are not saying 'no' to marriage with this movie. To find out what is needed for a marriage, you have to watch our film.”

Producer Chiranjeevi Pamidi also spoke at the launch. “This is the second film from our banner after 'Calling Sahasra'. We didn't get the result we expected with that film, but we are confident this one will be well-received. Our hero Harsha has performed brilliantly, and the heroine has done an equally great job. We started this journey two years ago and wanted to make a film that fits the current trend. The output is good. We finished the movie on time and within budget, and we consider that our first success. Thanks to everyone who worked on this film,” he said.

DOP Seshu mentioned that this film is an important chapter in his life and that the team's hard work has resulted in a great final product. Choreographer Balakrishna said he was very happy to have composed the moves for the title song.

Movie: Modern Missamma

Banner: Lasya and Midhuna Creations

Cast: Harsha Narra, Tanmayi Khushi, Siju AR, Pramodini, Harika, Dr. Bhadram, Sivannarayana, Rakesh Rachakonda, and others.

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Sai Baba

Producers: Chiranjeevi Pamidi, Shiva Pamidi, Kiran Kumar Nalluri, Sravanthi Namburi