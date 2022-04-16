Did Ranu Mondal get married? Singer gets trolled, watch video

Netizens are outraged by Ranu Mondal's video and have been harshly criticising him for it.



Ranu Mondal quickly became an online star, and after disappearing from social media for a spell, she has resurfaced with sass and flair. The online celebrity is now being widely mocked for her effort to perform the most popular song of the year, Kacha Badam. Netizens are enraged by Ranu's video and have been harshly criticising it.



Netizens criticise her attempt and are saying, " Saara mood kharab ar dia". One user took a dig at Ranu and the Kacha Badam singer and wrote, "Badam wale uncle k sath collab kare ja rahi hain hai shayd mujhe pura yakin hai ye ik din Grammy zarur le ayngi" (Watch Video)

While many social media users claim that they have aching eyes as a result of seeing this, and that they cannot unsee it. Ranu Mondal has emerged on social media with a new video in which she is dressed as a bride. While it may come as a surprise, yes, a Bengali bride!

The most recent video appeared on Facebook and YouTube, with the actress dressed as a Bengali bride with a red saree and jewellery. She is also featured in performing the famous Bengali song Kacha Badam.



A few days ago, the song by Bhuban Badyakar, a West Bengal peanut trader, was trending wildly online. The video has received more than 10,000 likes and over 15k shares on Facebook. Ranu Mondal sings Kacha Badam in the popular video while dressing as a bride. It is still unknown who filmed this footage. However, it has received a lot of attention online.

For the unversed, Ranu Mondal is the same lady who became an overnight Internet star after a video of her singing late Lata Mangeshkar's 1972 song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral a few years back. Also Read: 3 things that prove Alia Bhatt is the new-age Bollywood bride