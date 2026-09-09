Hanuman Ansh continues its impressive theatrical run after more than a month. Vishal Chaturvedi’s Neem Karoli Baba biopic has crossed Rs 130 crore in India, while its strong fifth-week performance keeps the momentum alive

Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the surprise performers at the box office this year. Despite completing more than a month in cinemas, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial continues to attract audiences and has now crossed the Rs 130 crore mark in India net collection.

Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 130 Crore In India

Hanuman Ansh added another Rs 10 crore to its India collection on Day 32, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film registered the figure across 7,343 shows through ticket sales.

Following the latest update, the film's India gross collection has reached around Rs 156.20 crore, while its net earnings stand at approximately Rs 132.13 crore.

The numbers are particularly notable considering that the film has already entered its fifth week in theatres. Its ability to maintain audience interest this far into its theatrical run has added to its box office success.

Film Maintains Strong Hold On Fifth Monday

Hanuman Ansh also showed a respectable occupancy rate on its fifth Monday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 34.63%, with business gradually picking up as the day progressed.

Morning shows registered 14.77% occupancy, while afternoon screenings improved to 30.85%. The evening shows saw a further rise to 41.62%.

Night screenings performed the strongest, recording 51.31% occupancy. The steady improvement across the day suggests that the film continues to benefit from audiences choosing later shows, even after spending more than four weeks in cinemas.

Hanuman Ansh Sequel Confirmed After Surprise Success

The film's success has also prompted plans for a sequel. Hanuman Ansh was produced by 21-year-old Anupriya Nagar, who reportedly invested her own savings in the project.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nagar confirmed that another instalment is being planned following the response to the first film. She indicated that the team wants to continue the story rather than disappoint viewers who have connected with the film.

The producer also stressed that the sequel will retain the simplicity and rawness of the original. According to Nagar, Hanuman Ansh was initially planned on a budget of around Rs 2 crore, and she believes the film's modest production scale contributed to its distinctive appeal.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba and Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale. Anil Rastogi, Nikhil Dubey, Bhagvandas Patel, Neha Paranjpe and Udaysinh Rajput are also part of the cast.

Set in pre-Independence India, Hanuman Ansh follows Lakshmi Narayan, who leaves home after losing his mother and embarks on a spiritual journey across North India. His experiences eventually transform him into Neem Karoli Baba.