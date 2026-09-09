On his birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a cryptic video from his upcoming film 'Haiwaan', hinting at a villainous role. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, reunites him with Saif Ali Khan and explores the theme that appearances can be deceptive.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar marked his birthday with a special post for fans, offering a cryptic glimpse into his upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’. With the film set to release this Friday, the actor shared a video featuring intriguing glimpses of his character, alongside Saif Ali Khan, while keeping the narrative shrouded in mystery.

In a social media post, Akshay reflected on the central theme of the film and hinted that appearances could be deceptive. Sharing the video, he wrote, “On my birthday, a small thought… What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that’s what HAIWAAN taught me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years. This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before.” https://www.instagram.com/p/DdDaBumtZ5E/

The video shows flashes of Akshay’s character and moments featuring Saif Ali Khan. The actor also expressed gratitude toward his fans for showering him with much love over the years throughout his cinematic journey.

Priyadarshan on Directing 'Haiwaan'

Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Haiwaan' marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after more than a decade. The two actors were last seen together in Tashan (2008).

Speaking to ANI, Priyadarshan said 'Haiwaan' should not be viewed as a carbon copy of his Malayalam film Oppam, stressing that he has deliberately approached the story differently.

Asked about casting Akshay in a villainous role after their popular comedy collaborations, Priyadarshan said, "That's the difference, because every film should not look the same. So I thought I could use Akshay Kumar in a different way. So this is one opportunity I got and I decided, okay, let me work with him in a different role."

Production and Release Details

Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on September 11, with music by Zee Music Company. (ANI)