Paraglider Pravesh Singh Rajput has highlighted the massive potential for paragliding and adventure tourism in Bani, Kathua. He has appealed to the J&K and central governments to develop the sector to create employment for local youth.

Paraglider Pravesh Singh Rajput has highlighted the immense potential for developing paragliding and adventure tourism in Bani in Kathua district, saying that the sector could open up new employment opportunities for local youth. Pravesh appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government and the central government to promote tourism and explore the possibilities of developing paragliding facilities in the region. “We are looking to open a paragliding site here. The potential here is immense. There is excellent scope, especially for the youth. Since this involves both business and sport, there is a bright future in it; there is nothing to be afraid of,” Pravesh told ANI.

Call for Development and Training

Paraglider Pravesh highlighted the immense potential for paragliding and adventure tourism in the Bani region of Kathua district. He said that if the government focuses on developing paragliding facilities in the area, it could create new employment opportunities for local youth. Pravesh appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government and the central government to promote tourism and explore the possibilities of paragliding in Bani. He said that suitable paragliding sites should be identified in the Bani region and proper training should be provided to local youth through the Tourism Department. According to him, such initiatives could not only promote Bani as an adventure tourism destination but also generate substantial employment opportunities for young people.

Pravesh further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently focused on creating better opportunities for the youth, and developing adventure tourism in Bani could be another step towards providing local youngsters with sustainable livelihood opportunities. (ANI)