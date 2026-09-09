The trailer for Netflix's anthology 'Lust Stories 3' is out. The new season features four stories from filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj, and a star-studded cast. It is set to premiere on September 18.

The much-awaited trailer of popular Netflix anthology series 'Lust Stories 3' is finally here, bringing a rare combination of filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

With four fresh stories of love, relationships, and desire, the upcoming season promises more drama, more chaos and more heartbreak.

'Lust Stories 3' brings together a star-studded ensemble including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.

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The trailer offers audiences a glimpse into four very different stories, each carrying its own tone, rhythm and surprises, while remaining connected by a larger exploration of what people want, what they hold back and how those desires can shape the relationships around them.

Directors Share Their Vision

Talking about being a part of the anthology, director Vikramaditya Motwane said, “What drew me to Lust Stories 3 was the chance to explore what happens when the comfort of everyday life begins to rub up against the desire for something unexpected, and this story allowed me to explore that space with warmth, humour and a little bit of unpredictability," as per a press release.

Kiran Rao further added, “What interested me about this story was how the first sparks of an attraction can quickly become something far more complicated. Desire makes us curious, and sometimes willing to take chances we normally wouldn’t. I was interested in what happens when those choices begin to have unexpected consequences.”

Shakun Batra also opened up about the show and said, "The most interesting relationships are the ones where people don’t quite know what they’re feeling, or how to make sense of it. Affection, insecurity, allure and frustration can all exist at the same time, often in ways that surprise us. I wanted to explore that emotional ambiguity with honesty, without judging the characters or trying to give them easy answers. There’s something inherently dramatic, and often quite funny, about watching people navigate those contradictions.’’

Lust Stories 3 Release Date

With the trailer out now, 'Lust Stories 3' is set to premiere on September 18 on Netflix. (ANI)