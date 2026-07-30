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Ramayana Cast Fees: From Ranbir Kapoor To Yash, Here's How Much The Stars Reportedly Charged
Following the release of Ramayana's much-awaited trailer, fans are eager to know more about the film's stellar cast. Here's a look at the reported remuneration of the actors bringing the epic to life.
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram
Ranbir Kapoor reportedly received the highest remuneration among the cast. According to multiple media reports, the actor is charging Rs 75 crore per part, taking his total earnings for the two-film saga to an estimated Rs 150 crore.
Yash as Ravana
Kannada superstar Yash, who also serves as a co-producer, is reportedly earning Rs 50 crore per film, amounting to around Rs 100 crore for both parts.
Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita
Sai Pallavi is reportedly charging Rs 6 crore per film, bringing her total fee to Rs 12 crore for the two-part epic. Reports suggest this is among the biggest paycheques of her career.
Ravi Dubey as Lakshman
Television actor Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman, is reportedly earning between Rs 2 crore and Rs 4 crore for the project, though it remains unclear whether this amount covers one film or both.
Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman
Sunny Deol is reportedly being paid Rs 20 crore for each instalment, taking his total remuneration to Rs 40 crore. His portrayal of Lord Hanuman is expected to have a larger role in Ramayana: Part 2.
Other key cast members
The ensemble also includes Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, and several others in pivotal roles. While their reported remuneration has not been officially disclosed, the film boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in Indian cinema.
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