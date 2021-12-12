Rajnikanth birthday special: Why Thalaiva is called as 'King Of Box Office'

Here's why Rajnikanth aka Thalaiva is known as the King Of Box Office. On his birthday today, take a look back at why he is still considered as the superstar of south cinema. Read to know further.

Rajinikanth is not just a superstar, but people worship him. If we talk about his birthday then it has to be a big topic to talk about. We have just come to know about his birthday news, and we know that you also want to know about the same.

The actor turns 71 today, and as far as Thalaiva is known, age is just a number for him as he has been a superstar. To quote his famous line from 2.0, he’s the “only one, the super one”. No other actor has survived so much in the industry and has levelled up to Rajnikanth's game. Petta was his biggest hit movie back in 2019.

He is known as the king of box office because his films like Sivaji (2007) to Petta (2019) have grossed over Rs 100 crore , except for Kochadaiiyaan. Out of the top 10grossers in the US box office, Rajinikanth holds six of them. He is still the only actor in India who at the age of 71 is commercially visible. Even global stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone aged 72 and 75, respectively, are nothing in front of the actor. They lost charm after the failure of Terminator: Dark Fate and Rambo: Last Blood. Also read: Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan