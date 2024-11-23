Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series

Over the past few months, Pakistani influencers Mathira Khan, Minahil Malik, and Imsha Rehman have faced similar allegations after purportedly intimate videos were leaked online. Kanwal Aftab, a 26-year-old with over four million followers on Instagram, now finds herself at the center of this controversy.

Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

Pakistani TikToker and influencer Kanwal Aftab has reportedly become the latest social media figure entangled in an alleged MMS leak, reports said. This incident adds her name to a growing list of Pakistani social media celebrities whose alleged private videos have surfaced online, sparking intense debates about privacy and accountability.

Over the past few months, Pakistani influencers Mathira Khan, Minahil Malik, and Imsha Rehman have faced similar allegations after purportedly intimate videos were leaked online. Kanwal Aftab, a 26-year-old with over four million followers on Instagram, now finds herself at the center of this controversy.

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

According to the report, the leaked media allegedly depicts her in a "compromising situation."

Known for her lifestyle posts often featuring her husband, Zulqarnain Sikandar and their daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain, Aftab has yet to address the situation publicly. The authenticity of the leaked content remains unverified.

The issue of leaked videos has become a recurring concern in Pakistan's social media circles. Just last week, TV host and influencer Mathira became the target of online trolling after an alleged private video surfaced. Mathira has categorically denied the authenticity of the clip, accusing trolls of spreading misinformation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mathira called out the misuse of her name and image. "People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” she wrote.

Sofia Ansari MMS Leak: Instagram star's alleged private video fuels online debate

These incidents have triggered widespread discussions about online privacy, cyberbullying, and the ethical implications of sharing unverified content. Critics argue that such leaks not only violate individual privacy but also perpetuate a culture of digital harassment, disproportionately targeting women in public spaces.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome

Maharashtra Election 2024: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes, NOTA performed better than actor gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes, NOTA performed better than actor

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal hit Yamini Malhotra's chest during task? Here's what happened [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal hit Yamini Malhotra's chest during task? Here's what happened [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan at Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, talks about her cancer battle RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan at Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, talks about her cancer battle

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian Prime Minister dances and enjoys with his family amid violence in Montreal (WATCH) RBA

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian PM dances with his family amid violence in Montreal

Recent Stories

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH) shk

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu Weather Update! Heavy rain alert IMD forecast; know district-wise predictions RBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Update! Heavy rain alert IMD forecast; know district-wise predictions

Yami Gautam inspired Lehenga and Saree looks for Bob cut hair vkp

Yami Gautam inspired Lehenga and Saree looks for Bob cut hair

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon