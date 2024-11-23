Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series

Over the past few months, Pakistani influencers Mathira Khan, Minahil Malik, and Imsha Rehman have faced similar allegations after purportedly intimate videos were leaked online. Kanwal Aftab, a 26-year-old with over four million followers on Instagram, now finds herself at the center of this controversy.

Pakistani TikToker and influencer Kanwal Aftab has reportedly become the latest social media figure entangled in an alleged MMS leak, reports said. This incident adds her name to a growing list of Pakistani social media celebrities whose alleged private videos have surfaced online, sparking intense debates about privacy and accountability.

Over the past few months, Pakistani influencers Mathira Khan, Minahil Malik, and Imsha Rehman have faced similar allegations after purportedly intimate videos were leaked online. Kanwal Aftab, a 26-year-old with over four million followers on Instagram, now finds herself at the center of this controversy.

Mathira denies involvement in leaked MMS scandal: 'Keep me out of this nonsense'

According to the report, the leaked media allegedly depicts her in a "compromising situation."

Known for her lifestyle posts often featuring her husband, Zulqarnain Sikandar and their daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain, Aftab has yet to address the situation publicly. The authenticity of the leaked content remains unverified.

The issue of leaked videos has become a recurring concern in Pakistan's social media circles. Just last week, TV host and influencer Mathira became the target of online trolling after an alleged private video surfaced. Mathira has categorically denied the authenticity of the clip, accusing trolls of spreading misinformation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mathira called out the misuse of her name and image. "People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” she wrote.

Sofia Ansari MMS Leak: Instagram star's alleged private video fuels online debate

These incidents have triggered widespread discussions about online privacy, cyberbullying, and the ethical implications of sharing unverified content. Critics argue that such leaks not only violate individual privacy but also perpetuate a culture of digital harassment, disproportionately targeting women in public spaces.

Latest Videos