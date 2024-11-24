IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli's 30th Test ton puts India on top; WATCH flying kisses to Anushka

Virat Kohli scored a blazing century, as India set a target of 534 runs against Australia on day 3 of the first Test.

Perth: Putting an end to a recent slump in Test cricket form, Virat Kohli scored a brilliant century, leading India to a massive lead over 500 runs on day 3 of the first Test against Australia. Virat Kohli's century came in quick time as he scored 100 run in just 143 balls. Right after his century, India declared the second innings at 487-6 as they looks to put the hosts under pressure to bat through day 4 and 5 if they are to overcome the odds and get to the target of 534.

Also Read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal falls after stealing show with stellar century, fans laud 'New King'

Celebrating the joyous moment after a dip in form, Virat Kohli was quick to send his love to his dear wife Anushka Sharma in the stands through a flying kiss.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal's heroics earlier in the day, Indian lost 4 wickets in quick succession as the team slipped from 313-2 to 321-5, but Kohli and Sundar's partnership pushed India's lead past 400.

Even after losing Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli made it sure the scoreboard kept ticking and along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, took the lead above a mammoth 500. India accelerated the score after losing the sixth wicket as Kohli and Nitish started dealing in boundaries.

Resuming Day 3 at 172-0, India reached 359-5 at tea with Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar at the crease. India lost the wickets of KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel.

India, who lost only KL Rahul's wicket (77) in the first session, lost Kerala's Devdutt Padikkal (25) in the first ball of the second session. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Padikkal, caught by Steve Smith at slip. After Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal took India past 300, before getting on Mitchell Marsh's delivery.

India then lost the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel in quick succession. Rishabh Pant (1 off 4 balls) was stumped by Alex Carey off Nathan Lyon, while Dhruv Jurel (1 off 6 balls) was trapped LBW by Pat Cummins. India slipped from 313-2 to 321-5, but Kohli and Sundar's partnership pushed India's lead past 400. Kohli scored 68 runs off 117 balls, including 4 fours and a six. Washington Sundar helped the partnership grow by scoring 29 off 94 balls before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc provided the first breakthrough for Australia by dismissing KL Rahul after a 201-run opening partnership. Lyon took two wickets while Starc, Cummins, Marsh, and Hazlewood took one wicket each for Australia.

Latest Videos