Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan

Actress Aishwarya Rai once drew comparison between father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Rajnikanth. Here's what she said.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth turns 71, tomorrow December 12. Rajinikanth is not just an actor but God for many fans and one of the most influential personalities in the country. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, many Indian celebrities wish him on social media on his birthday.



Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai also went gaga over the superstar. She has once played Rajinikanth's lady love in the blockbuster movie Robot. Many said Aishwarya and Rajinikanth's jodi was unique because of the considerable age gap, but fans loved them together, romancing on-screen.

In an old interview with DNA, Aishwarya Rai praised Thalaivar and compared him with her father-in-law Amitabh. "Rajini sir, like Pa (Amitabh Bachchan), is a professional, and he is modesty, humility personified. There was no age factor. They are both legendary actors due to their body of work. Hence, their films become thrilling to the viewers. Rajini sir's humility is a lesson to learn."

Aishwarya also talked about her role in the movie Robot aka Enthiran. She also spoke about the script and how she fell for it. "There is a falsehood that people do movies down south because they don't get work here. But, I am an open-minded actor. I sign films for the characters that are proposed to me," actress said.

