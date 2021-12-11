  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 11:47 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actress Aishwarya Rai once drew comparison between father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Rajnikanth. Here's what she said.

    Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan RCB

    Tamil superstar Rajinikanth turns 71, tomorrow December 12. Rajinikanth is not just an actor but God for many fans and one of the most influential personalities in the country. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, many Indian celebrities wish him on social media on his birthday. 
     

    Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan RCB

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai also went gaga over the superstar. She has once played Rajinikanth's lady love in the blockbuster movie Robot. Many said Aishwarya and Rajinikanth's jodi was unique because of the considerable age gap, but fans loved them together, romancing on-screen. 

    Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan RCB

    In an old interview with DNA, Aishwarya Rai praised Thalaivar and compared him with her father-in-law Amitabh. "Rajini sir, like Pa (Amitabh Bachchan), is a professional, and he is modesty, humility personified. There was no age factor. They are both legendary actors due to their body of work. Hence, their films become thrilling to the viewers. Rajini sir's humility is a lesson to learn."

    Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan RCB

    Aishwarya also talked about her role in the movie Robot aka Enthiran. She also spoke about the script and how she fell for it. "There is a falsehood that people do movies down south because they don't get work here. But, I am an open-minded actor. I sign films for the characters that are proposed to me," actress said.
     

    Rajinikanth birthday special: When Aishwarya Rai compared Thalaivaa to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan RCB

    Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan, which features big stars like Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban and Prakash Raj. Also Read: Ahead of Rajnikanth's birthday, check out few rare facts of Thalaiva
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures) RCB

    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures)

    Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch) RCB

    Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch)

    Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary: 11 rare facts about the legendary actor SCJ

    Dilip Kumar's birth anniversary: 11 rare facts about the legendary actor

    Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding anniversary: Check out their gorgeous wedding venue SCJ

    Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's wedding anniversary: Revisiting their gorgeous wedding venue

    Bharti Singh- Haarsh Limbachiyaa to become parents, details inside SCJ

    Bharti Singh- Haarsh Limbachiyaa to become parents, details inside

    Recent Stories

    Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of six more defence personnel identified-dnm

    Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains of six more defence personnel identified

    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures) RCB

    MK Stalin at AR Rahman's niece, Tamil star Rahman's daughter's Rushda wedding in Chennai (Pictures)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: 5th Test to be played in Hobart under lights-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: 5th Test to be played in Hobart under lights

    IOC excludes cricket, 3 other sports from provisional list of 2028 Los Angeles Games-dnm

    IOC excludes cricket, 3 other sports from provisional list of 2028 Los Angeles Games

    Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch) RCB

    Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon
    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Pinaka ER missile system test-fired from Pokhran range

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 24): Jonathas Cristian helps Odisha FC pip NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    A school teacher's tribute in blood for General Bipin Rawat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon