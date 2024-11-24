Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan calls out Shilpa Shirodkar for her nomination gameplay [Watch]

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Hina Khan challenges Shilpa Shirodkar’s nomination strategy, questioning loyalty and sparking intense confrontations that shift house dynamics.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode promises to bring a whirlwind of emotions and revelations as the house dynamics take an intriguing turn. The upcoming week in Bigg Boss is set to feature intense confrontations, shifting alliances, and game-changing decisions that could redefine the relationships between the contestants.

Salman Khan, who has always been known for his no-nonsense approach, delivered sharp feedback to contestants like Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, and Digvijay Singh Rathee. The tension between Rajat and Digvijay is palpable, with their bond appearing to be on the brink of collapse. As the promo unfolds, viewers are in for some explosive drama, with Rajat accusing Shilpa Shirodkar of harboring jealousy. In a task where housemates are asked to point out who they think envies them, Rajat names Shilpa, leading to a dramatic moment where white powder is poured on her. Rajat justifies his accusation by saying, "Shilpa ji turns my words around, maybe she’s more affectionate or perhaps just jealous."

Shilpa is visibly upset by the accusation, stating, "Rajat, I’ve been hurt by some of your actions." Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra adds fuel to the fire, hinting that Rajat’s discomfort stems from his growing friendship with Digvijay.

The promo takes a turn when Bigg Boss 11 star Hina Khan makes a grand entrance, singing the emotional track Lag Jaa Gale. Hina, who has often been hailed as a 'fighter,' is praised by Salman for her resilience. The emotional moment is further highlighted as Hina gets teary-eyed, singing, "Mulaqat ho na ho," a sentiment that resonates deeply with the housemates.

Hina's visit doesn't just stop at emotional support; she directly challenges Shilpa's game strategy. Confronting Shilpa over nominating her close ally Karan Veer, Hina questions the loyalty in the game. She critiques Shilpa’s move, saying, "You don’t nominate a friend. Was this the right move?" Hina suggests that his connection with Shilpa is more about convenience than genuine loyalty, which makes Karan reevaluate his position in light of Hina's pointed remarks.

As the show progresses, it’s clear that the dynamics in the Bigg Boss house are constantly shifting, and alliances are being tested at every corner. The upcoming week is sure to bring even more drama, with these high-stakes confrontations changing the course of the game.

